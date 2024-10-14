What Questions Should You Ask Before Traveling for Dental Care?

Chicago, IL, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is proud to announce an upcoming educational webinar, “Dental Tourism: What You Should Know,” scheduled for Wednesday, October 23 at 6:00 PM ET. As the trend of seeking dental treatment abroad continues to rise, this 60-minute webinar will provide the public with essential information on the ins and outs of dental implant tourism.

This free webinar will address topics such as:

Quality of Care : Discussing the variability in materials, services, and regulatory standards

: Discussing the variability in materials, services, and regulatory standards Follow-Up/Continuity Responsibilities : Highlighting the challenges patients may face when returning home after treatment abroad

: Highlighting the challenges patients may face when returning home after treatment abroad Real-Life Case Studies : Offering real-world examples of both positive and cautionary dental tourism experiences

: Offering real-world examples of both positive and cautionary dental tourism experiences Recommendations: Advice for patients who do choose to receive dental work abroad

Attendees will gain valuable insights from leading AAID-credentialed dental implant experts Aditi Nanda, BDS, MDS, AFAAID, Suhail Mati, DMD, BDS, FAAID, and Swati Agnihotri, DMD, AFAAID, who have extensive international experience. This webinar aims to empower the public to make informed decisions about dental implant care abroad, ensuring they receive safe, high-quality treatment regardless of their decision.

“As a leading professional dental implant organization, the AAID has a responsibility to educate the public about the complexities of dental tourism,” said Matthew Switzer, AAID Director of Marketing & Communications. "This webinar will help participants understand the potential benefits and risks, empowering them to navigate this growing trend confidently."

Who Should Attend:

The webinar is ideal for individuals considering dental implants abroad.

Registration and Additional Information:

Registration for "Dental Tourism: What You Should Know" is now open. Visit https://connect.aaid-implant.org/dental-tourism to secure your spot.