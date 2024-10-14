Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

PORTLAND, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 results before market open on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, to be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



Interested investors and other parties can access the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.shoals.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

