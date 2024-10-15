SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 15.

OKX Wallet's DEX Data Now on DeFi Llama, Receives Positive Feedback on OKX OS at Solana Breakpoint

The OKX Wallet team today announced two updates:

OKX Wallet's DEX aggregator data is now tracked on DeFi Llama, a leading DeFi data aggregator. This integration allows users to easily monitor OKX Wallet's DEX aggregator trading volume through DeFi Llama

At the recent Solana Breakpoint 2024 conference, the OKX Wallet team received positive feedback from various project leaders regarding the newly launched OKX OS, an onchain infrastructure suite that enables developers to build on any chain



Key feedback included: Kinsa (CMO of Sonic) : Highlighted the integration of Sonic node validator with OKX Explorer Commended OKX OS for offering an excellent experience for developers, particularly for infrastructure development Daniel He (CEO of Republik) : Noted that OKX Wallet and OKX OS help address onboarding and DeFi infrastructure challenges Victor (CEO of Carv) : Mentioned Carv's six-month integration with OKX Wallet Appreciated how OKX OS simplifies different chains for developers Praised OKX Wallet as one of the industry's best Nicole Huang (PM at Sending Labs) : Highlighted the use of OKX Wallet for their wallet-based encrypted messaging application Appreciated OKX OS for providing an NPC wallet solution Claire Chen (CEO of Silver Koi) : Emphasized OKX Wallet's role in providing fair access to global markets Appreciated OKX OS for its convenience and cost-effectiveness for developers Clover (Co-founder of Alphant) : Mentioned using OKX OS APIs for their phone app development Appreciated OKX OS comprehensive SDK for connecting with multiple chains Praised OKX Wallet for providing a smooth onboarding experience to Web3 for their users



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.



OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer