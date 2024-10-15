15th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 14th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,546 Lowest price per share (pence): 675.00 Highest price per share (pence): 685.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 683.3292

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 683.3292 9,546 675.00 685.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 14 October 2024 08:11:41 57 681.00 XLON 00304341611TRLO1 14 October 2024 08:15:15 4 675.00 XLON 00304343441TRLO1 14 October 2024 09:41:44 27 680.00 XLON 00304404365TRLO1 14 October 2024 09:41:44 112 680.00 XLON 00304404366TRLO1 14 October 2024 09:41:44 100 680.00 XLON 00304404367TRLO1 14 October 2024 10:58:19 35 680.00 XLON 00304468576TRLO1 14 October 2024 10:58:19 56 680.00 XLON 00304468577TRLO1 14 October 2024 10:58:19 259 680.00 XLON 00304468578TRLO1 14 October 2024 11:19:08 110 682.00 XLON 00304469639TRLO1 14 October 2024 11:19:08 15 682.00 XLON 00304469640TRLO1 14 October 2024 11:19:08 110 682.00 XLON 00304469641TRLO1 14 October 2024 11:24:02 15 680.00 XLON 00304469818TRLO1 14 October 2024 11:24:02 110 680.00 XLON 00304469819TRLO1 14 October 2024 11:24:02 22 680.00 XLON 00304469822TRLO1 14 October 2024 11:24:02 102 680.00 XLON 00304469824TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:04:18 262 680.00 XLON 00304473479TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:04:19 65 680.00 XLON 00304473480TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474478TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474479TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474480TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474481TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474482TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474483TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474484TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474485TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474486TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474487TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474488TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474489TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474490TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474491TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474492TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474493TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474494TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474495TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474496TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474497TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 221 684.00 XLON 00304474498TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 160 684.00 XLON 00304474499TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:33:48 105 684.00 XLON 00304474503TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:44:12 124 684.00 XLON 00304474759TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:49:51 97 684.00 XLON 00304474872TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:49:51 27 684.00 XLON 00304474873TRLO1 14 October 2024 13:55:33 124 684.00 XLON 00304475033TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:01:04 39 684.00 XLON 00304475146TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:01:04 85 684.00 XLON 00304475147TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:04:19 105 683.00 XLON 00304475221TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:04:19 20 683.00 XLON 00304475222TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:36:39 121 681.00 XLON 00304476305TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:36:39 121 681.00 XLON 00304476306TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:36:40 33 680.00 XLON 00304476307TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:52:36 221 684.00 XLON 00304477312TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:52:36 221 684.00 XLON 00304477313TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:52:36 221 684.00 XLON 00304477314TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:52:36 221 684.00 XLON 00304477315TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:52:36 221 684.00 XLON 00304477316TRLO1 14 October 2024 14:52:36 221 684.00 XLON 00304477317TRLO1 14 October 2024 15:37:25 260 683.00 XLON 00304479150TRLO1 14 October 2024 15:37:25 130 683.00 XLON 00304479151TRLO1 14 October 2024 15:37:25 130 683.00 XLON 00304479152TRLO1 14 October 2024 15:48:45 131 685.00 XLON 00304479779TRLO1 14 October 2024 15:48:56 52 685.00 XLON 00304479787TRLO1 14 October 2024 15:48:56 131 685.00 XLON 00304479788TRLO1 14 October 2024 15:54:29 123 685.00 XLON 00304480076TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970