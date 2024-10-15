Dianomic and Boon Logic Partner to Deliver Advanced Anomaly Detection for Industrial Data Pipelines and IIoT

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianomic Systems, a leader in industrial computing solutions, and Boon Logic, a pioneer in embedded machine learning, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver faster, more scalable anomaly detection for thousands of performance metrics across a wide range of industries, along with real-time data quality inspection before data is sent and stored in systems of record, operational systems or clouds. The announcement was made at AVEVA World 2024, taking place Oct. 14-17 in Paris. Dianomic Systems is an exhibitor at the event, located in Booth 26. On Oct. 15, Dianomic will present a use case with RTE, the French power transmission system operator.



The collaboration integrates Boon Logic’s Amber AI technology into Dianomic’s FogLAMP Suite platform, providing significant advancements in both operational technology (OT) data management and monitoring of sensors, parts, assets and product condition. This powerful combination delivers tangible benefits to multiple sectors, including:

Manufacturing: earlier detection of equipment failures, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

Energy: improved monitoring of power generation and distribution systems for enhanced grid stability.

Transportation: real-time analysis of vehicle telemetry data for predictive maintenance and safety.

Pharmaceuticals: enhanced monitoring of manufacturing processes to ensure product quality, compliance and safety.

"By partnering with Boon Logic and integrating Amber AI into FogLAMP, we're empowering our customers with unparalleled anomaly detection capabilities,” said Tom Arthur, CEO of Dianomic Systems. “This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in industrial data analytics and intelligent automation."

Amber is an AI-based predictive maintenance tool that leverages Boon Logic’s patented nano-clustering technology to revolutionize unsupervised machine learning. Amber simplifies and accelerates AI development and deployment, particularly in the domains of visual inspection and preventive maintenance. Benefits of the integration with FogLAMP include:

Real-time anomaly detection: leveraging Amber AI's unsupervised machine learning algorithms, FogLAMP can now identify anomalies in streaming data with millisecond latency; leveraging the FogLAMP Suite, Amber AI can now be used on any data source integrated with any data destination.

Scalability: the solution can efficiently process thousands of sensor inputs and performance metrics simultaneously across the enterprise.

Adaptability: Amber AI's self-learning capabilities allow it to automatically adjust to changing conditions without manual retraining.

Data quality inspection: before data is sent to historians, operational systems or the cloud, Amber AI can identify and flag potential data quality issues, such as sensor failures or unexpected trends. FogLAMP can then notify, clean and enforce policies for “bad” data preventing its spread.

"We're excited to join forces with Dianomic to bring Amber AI's advanced anomaly detection and data quality inspection to a broader range of industrial applications,” said Grant Goris, CEO of Boon Logic. “This integration will help businesses across sectors to identify issues faster, optimize operations, and ensure data integrity."

About Dianomic Systems: Empowering Industry with Edge Intelligence

Dianomic Systems is a leading provider of industrial edge computing solutions. Our flagship product, the FogLAMP Suite, is an open-source platform designed to empower industrial companies to unlock the full potential of their data at scale. FogLAMP seamlessly collects data from any sensor, machine or asset at the network edge, regardless of type or origin. It processes and analyzes data in real-time, enabling immediate decision-making and intelligent automation. FogLAMP's intelligent data pipelines integrate data, events, and set-point controls with your existing machines, operational systems, and cloud platforms, ensuring scalability across diverse environments. Beyond simple data collection, FogLAMP unifies namespaces, manages data for data scientists, executes ML/AI applications at the edge, and integrates seamlessly with both brownfield (existing) and greenfield (new) systems. The result? Improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, and the ability to unlock new opportunities for innovation. The FogLAMP Suite is also licensed and supported by AVEVA. For more information visit Dianomic.com or call (650) 587-8787.

About Boon Logic

Founded in 2018, Boon Logic is a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence, driven by a mission to enhance human intelligence through cutting-edge technology. Our breakthrough, patented nano-clustering technology has revolutionized unsupervised machine learning, simplifying and accelerating AI development and deployment, particularly in the domains of visual inspection and preventive maintenance. The Boon Nano performs anomaly detection, model training, and clustering 1,000 times faster than traditional modeling methods, which are complex and involve lengthy model training that can take several weeks to several months. Boon Nano empowers existing domain specialists to harness the benefits of AI for their organizations, diminishing the demand for elusive AI experts. Its versatility shines through as it autonomously fine-tunes, trains, and operates in real time, whether at the edge or in the cloud. Moreover, Nano extends its efficiency-enhancing capabilities to other domains requiring data science expertise. For more information follow us on LinkedIn and our blog.

