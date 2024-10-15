Logistics Nodes Market Report 2024-2028 and 2033 Featuring Major Players - CEVA Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, and DSV

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Nodes Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The logistics nodes market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $23.83 billion in 2023 to $26.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The logistics nodes market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $44.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%.

The growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including fluctuations in fuel prices, increasing inflation rates, shifts in consumer spending patterns, regulatory changes impacting logistics operations, and investments in the expansion or upgrading of transportation infrastructure such as ports, airports, railways, and highways.







The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to various factors including sustainability initiatives, adaptation to climate change, increased demand for energy efficiency, focus on resilience against disruptions, protection of sensitive data, and implementation of cybersecurity measures. Major trends expected during this period include the adoption of automated warehouses, the continued growth of e-commerce, greater reliance on big data analytics, integration of various transportation modes, and enhanced focus on efficient handling of returns and recycling processes.



The logistics nodes market is poised for growth driven by the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry. E-commerce involves buying and selling goods and services online, facilitating transactions electronically without physical interaction, and leveraging technology to expedite commerce. This sector is expanding due to its convenience, accessibility, mobile commerce advancements, and the increasing penetration of the internet.

Logistics nodes play a crucial role by enabling efficient last-mile delivery and managing the rising volume of goods through effective sorting, processing, and redistribution. For example, the International Trade Administration reported in November 2023 that consumer e-commerce accounted for 36.3% of the UK's total retail market as of January 2021, with projected revenues of $285.6 billion by 2025, growing at an annual average rate of 12.6%. Hence, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is a key driver of growth in the logistics nodes market.



Leading companies in the logistics nodes market are focusing on advancing visual artificial intelligence technology to enhance data accuracy and expedite processes for carriers. Visual artificial intelligence utilizes video recognition to automate tasks such as capturing trailer numbers and matching appointments when trucks arrive on-site.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the logistics nodes market in 2023. The regions covered in the logistics nodes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the logistics nodes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $44.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



