Global Food Additives Market Report 2024: Competitive Intelligence, Companies' Market Shares, Recent M&A Activity and Venture Funding

In 2023, the global food additives market reached a value of $77.2 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2024 to the end of 2029, reaching $106.8 billion by the end of 2029. North America led the market in 2023, driven by growing demand for processed food products, and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2029, reaching $33.9 billion.
The demand for food additives is fueled by a growing consumer preference for natural additives and an increasing interest in more intricate and authentic flavors. The expanding production of processed foods is resulting in a rise in the use of food additives, as these products typically require extra ingredients to improve their taste. Furthermore, the expanding availability of packaged food items and consumers' willingness to experiment with new flavors also contribute to this growth.
Report Scope
The report provides market projections for the food additives market from 2024 through 2029 and analyzes the market shares of leading companies. The food additives market is segmented by type into flavors, acidulants, non-nutritive sweeteners, colorants, flavor enhancers, preservatives, enzymes, and others.
It is further segmented by source into natural and synthetic, and by application into beverages, bakery and confectionery, sauces, dressings and condiments, dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savory snacks, and other applications. Regional estimates and forecasts include North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The report includes:
- 110 data tables and 42 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for food additives
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation of market size and market shares of food additives based on type, application, source of origin and region
- Discussion of developments in food additive R&D and technologies
- Examination of the marketing of food additives, including distribution channels, the impact of large food processors and end-user selection criteria
- Description of natural vs. artificial/ synthetic food additives and highlights of concerns related to artificial/ synthetic products and stringent regulations on their use
- Discussion of environmental and regulatory considerations affecting food additives and their impact on products and markets
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes
- Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding
- Profiles of leading companies in the food additives market including: BASF, Givaudan, ADM, Ajinomoto Co. and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Regulatory Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Natural Food Additives
- Increasing Market Demand by Developing Economies
- Increasing Demand for Processed Food Products
- Market Restraints
- Increasing Concerns Over Synthetic/Artificial Additives
- Misleading Labeling and Stringent Regulatory Framework
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Retail Outlets and E-Commerce Platforms
Chapter 4 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Patents by Status
- Patents by Region/Country
- Patents Granted to Applicants
- Select Patent Grants
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Type
- Flavors
- Acidulants
- Non-Nutritive Sweeteners
- Colorants
- Flavor Enhancers
- Preservatives
- Enzymes
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Source
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Beverages
- Sauces, Dressing, and Condiments
- Dairy and Frozen Desserts
- Sweet and Savory Snacks
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies
- Company Product Portfolios
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Food Additives Market: An ESG Perspective
- Industry ESG Performance Analysis
Company Profiles
- ADM
- Ajinomoto
- Associated British Foods
- BASF
- Cargill
- Chr. Hansen A/S, Part of Novonesis
- DSM
- Givaudan
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Kerry Group
- Symrise
- Tate & Lyle
