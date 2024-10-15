Global Surge in Connected Vending Machines Points to a High-Tech Future for On-the-Go Retail

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Vending Machines - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available more than two decades ago. It has however taken years for the technology to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The report estimates that around 44 percent of the world's nearly 14.8 million vending machines are connected.

The market has continued to gain momentum in recent years, where the demand for cashless payments has so far been a main driver, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. Vending telemetry is however anticipated to have a more transformational effect on the industry as these solutions enable operators to improve their operational efficiency.

The global installed base of connected vending machines reached close to an estimated 6.5 million units in 2023. The Rest of the World markets are estimated to represent the largest share of these machines with an installed base of around 2.5 million units. The growth in the Rest of the World markets is primarily driven by the increasing number of connected machines in China and Japan. North America is the second largest market with an estimated installed base of 2.3 million connected vending machines.

In Europe, the installed base of connected vending machines is believed to have reached around 1.8 million units. The report forecasts that the number of connected vending machines worldwide will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8 percent to reach 11.4 million units by 2028. As a result, the global penetration rate will reach 71.3 percent at the end of the forecast period.

Highlights from the report:

Detailed analysis of the vending industry

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments

Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the vending telemetry and cashless payment markets

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics

Perspectives on the impact of mobile wallet services

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2028

The report answers the following questions:

How many of the world's vending machines are online today?

What is the potential market size for vending telemetry solutions?

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

When will cashless payments be commonplace in the vending industry?

How will emerging mobile wallet services affect the market?

How will the rise of micro markets affect the connected vending machine industry?

Which are the leading vending telemetry and cashless payment system vendors?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value in 2022 5.8 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2027 12.3 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Overview of the vending machine industry

1.2 Vending industry players

1.2.1 Vending technology providers

1.2.2 Vending machine manufacturers

1.2.3 Product suppliers

1.2.4 Vending operators

2 Vending Telemetry and Cashless Payments

2.1 Vending telemetry and software

2.1.1 Remote monitoring of vending machines

2.1.2 Vending management systems

2.2 Payment systems

2.2.1 Coin mechanisms and bill validators

2.2.2 Cashless payments

2.2.3 Mobile phone payments and NFC

2.2.4 Biometric payments

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Vending telemetry and cashless payment solution providers

aiKATE (VendLOG)

Boost inc

Cantaloupe

CCV

CircumTec

Datavend

Enginko

Hug-Witschi

Ingenico

InHand Networks

MatiPay

Mecsel

N-and Group (IVS Group)

Nayax

Parlevel Systems (365 Retail Markets)

PayRange

Payter

ProstoPay

S+M

Silkron

SmartNow

SmVend

Telemetron

Televend (INTIS)

UPPay

Vendekin Technologies

VendingMetrics

Vending on Track

Vendista

Vendon

Vendotek

Vendwatch Telematics

Vianet Group

3.2 Vending machine manufacturers

Automated Merchandising Systems

Azkoyen Group

Bianchi Vending

Crane Payment Innovations (Crane NXT)

Easy Touch

EVOCA Group

FAS International

Fastcorp Vending

Fuji Electric

Jofemar

Kimma

LE Vending

Magex

Micron Smart Vending

Rheavendors Group

Royal Vendors

SandenVendo

Seaga

Sielaff

TCN Group

Unicum

Westomatic

Wittern Group

XY Vending

3.3 Vending operators

Aramark

Asahi Group

Canteen

Chi Forest

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

DyDo Group

Fenge Shishi (SF Express)

Ito En

IVS Group

Kirin

Nongfu Spring

Selecta

Sodexo

Suntory Group

UBOX

Want Want Group

4 Forecasts and Conclusions

4.1 Major connected vending technology suppliers

4.2 Market forecasts

4.3 Market trends and drivers

The case for vending telemetry and business intelligence improves

Cashless payments remain a strong driver for adding connectivity in vending

Mobile wallet services are becoming ubiquitous

Roll-out of micro markets cannibalises on the vending machine park

Grab-and-Go machines provide new opportunities in the vending landscape

Consolidation drives growth of connectivity in vending machines

China to become a major driving force in the connected vending space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mbke1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment