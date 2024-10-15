U.S. Gastroenterology Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Report 2024-2030 - Corporation-Ownership is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4%

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gastroenterology Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Ownership (Hospital-Affiliated, Freestanding, Corporation-Owned) 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. gastroenterology ambulatory surgery center market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.78 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to cost-efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and patient convenience provided by the ambulatory surgery centers. In addition, factors such as rising prevalence of digestive diseases and growing geriatric population are expected to fuel the growth.



Establishment and maintenance of hospitals and other healthcare settings are capital-intensive. In addition, high cost of hospitalization associated with inpatient admission has led to increased patient preference for outpatient facilities over hospital visits. The number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in U.S. has witnessed a surge in the last few years in order to fulfill the growing demand for alternate surgical facilities. Currently, there are more than 9,280 ASCs in U.S. with highest concentration in California, Florida, and Texas.



The other segment includes ASCs owned by various joint ventures such as physician-hospital, physician-hospital-corporate, and physician-corporate gastroenterology. The physician-hospital joint-venture ASCs are gaining traction due to better patient outcomes, enhanced productivity, and ownership interest.



The rising number of partnerships and acquisitions is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the market.



Key industry participants among service providers include Envision Healthcare Corporation; Tenet Healthcare Corporation; Surgery Partners; Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS); Universal Health Service (UHS); Hospital Corporation of America (HCA); Surgery Care Affiliates (SCA); SurgCenter Development; Covenant Surgical Partners; and Regent Surgical Health.





U.S. Gastroenterology Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Report Highlights

The freestanding ownership segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023 owing to maximum professional control over clinical environment, high profitability, and quality of care delivered to patients.

High government expenditure for the development of ambulatory surgery centers to reduce treatment costs and increase accessibility along with better reimbursement policies for procedures performed at ASC are driving the market growth.

Corporation-owned ownership is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the projected years.



TH Medical.

GE Healthcare

Universal Health Services

Covenant Physician Partners

Regent Surgical

Cardinal Health.

Boston Scientific

Olympus Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

Cook Medical







Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



