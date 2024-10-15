Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to cross $9.6 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The industrial vacuum cleaner market is anticipated to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are tightening workplace safety and environmental standards. Industrial vacuum cleaners play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance by efficiently collecting dust and debris, thereby mitigating health risks and enhancing air quality. Regulations, including OSHA in the U.S. and various standards across the EU, are propelling the adoption of these systems.

Industrial sectors are placing a heightened emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) highlights that a clean workplace can diminish the risk of injuries and illnesses by up to 40%. Industrial vacuum cleaners are vital for managing dust, debris, and hazardous materials, ensuring product quality and minimizing contamination risks. Today's industrial vacuum cleaners are engineered for enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness, leading to reduced downtime and swifter, more effective cleaning than manual methods.

The industrial vacuum cleaner market from the upright segment was valued at approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2032. Upright industrial vacuum cleaners are prized for their unique advantages, making them versatile for various industrial applications. They offer superior mobility and user-friendliness, allowing for easy navigation across expansive areas and tight spots, an essential feature in vast industrial settings.





The industrial vacuum cleaner market from the pneumatic segment commanded roughly 50% of the market share in 2023 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2032. Pneumatic industrial vacuum cleaners, celebrated for their robust suction power, harness compressed air to achieve this strength. This feature is invaluable for industries like manufacturing, mining, and construction, where efficient cleaning of heavy debris and bulk materials is paramount.

North America industrial vacuum cleaner market accounted for about 39.6% of the market share in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2032. In North America, stringent health and safety regulations mandate high cleanliness standards across industries. U.S. agencies, notably OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), enforce these rigorous hygiene guidelines, bolstering the demand for efficient cleaning solutions like electric industrial vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, the North American market is characterized by a swift adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

