Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Key Players Fakeeh Care, Medical Rescue Saudi Arabia, International SOS, Medical Air Service, Air Ambulance Worldwide & Plures Healthcare

The Saudi Arabia air ambulance market size is anticipated to reach USD 337.7 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. Rise in per capita healthcare expenditure and increasing penetration of private hospital chains are some of the key factors contributing to market growth.



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac conditions, which demand emergency medical response, and improvement in medical infrastructure in entertainment and sports industries are also anticipated to boost the market.



Disease prevalence of chronic disorders, especially cardiac disorders, is one of the major causes of death in Saudi Arabia. An estimated 42% of deaths in Saudi Arabia are due to cardiac disorders. Rapid socio-economic growth in Middle Eastern countries has resulted in drastic lifestyle changes, which can be considered as a major reason for the increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders.





Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market Report Highlights

Rotary-wing type dominated the market and accounted for a share of 77.7% in 2023 due to its advantages over other means of transport.

Hospital based segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 80.0% in 2023. The factors driving the segment growth are primarily a lack of medical facilities in some areas or demand for better medical facilities that require the patient to be airlifted in critical conditions.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia air ambulance market accounted for a 21.9% share of the Middle East and Africa market in 2023. The rise in health expenditure and growing cases of chronic diseases demand advanced facilities such as air ambulance services for patients in critical conditions.

The leading players in the Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance market include:

Fakeeh Care

Medical Rescue Saudi Arabia

International SOS

Medical Air Service

Air Ambulance Worldwide

Plures Healthcare

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $222.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $337.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Rotary-wing

4.4. Fixed-wing



Chapter 5. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market: Service Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market: Service Model Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Hospital Based

5.4. Community Based



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles

Fakeeh Care

Medical Rescue Saudi Arabia

International SOS

Medical Air Service

Air Ambulance Worldwide

Plures Healthcare

