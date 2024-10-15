Data Center Cooling Fans Market Forecast Report to 2031 - Rising Adoption of Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans and Growing Demand for Customized Cooling Fans

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Fans Market Size and Forecast 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trend and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Data Center Type and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center cooling fans market size was valued at US$ 461.49 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 697.66 million by 2031. The data center cooling fans market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031.







The data center cooling fans market in Europe is further segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The data center industry in this region has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, fueled by the increasing demand for digital services and the need for efficient data management. As data centers continue to expand across Europe, the demand for reliable cooling solutions becomes crucial. Europe has emerged as a prominent hub for data center investments owing to its strategic location, robust digital infrastructure, and favorable business environment. As the number of data centers increases, the demand for effective cooling solutions, including cooling fans, rises in parallel.



Large firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, and Google create a notably high demand for data centers in Europe. In addition, various initiatives have been taken to extend the data center infrastructure. In May 2024, ICG, a global alternative asset manager, and Teras Capital, an investment platform founded by prominent digital infrastructure entrepreneurs, announced the launch of Templus platform. Templus is the first cutting-edge and sustainable regional data center platform in Southern Europe, with a unique business model based on availability to end users, safety, and the greatest energy efficiency requirements. With a network of over 20 data centers, this platform has the potential to be the dominant regional colocation platform in Southern Europe. With an upsurge in data center investments and the need for energy efficiency, the demand for data center cooling fans is expected to grow in Europe, fueling the data center cooling fans market growth in the coming years.



Based on type, the data center cooling fans market is segmented into centrifugal fan, axial fan, mixed flow fan, and others. The axial fans segment held the largest data center cooling fans market share in 2023. Axial fans are an integral part of the cooling systems in data centers, where numerous electronic components generate substantial heat.

Efficient airflow management, facilitated by axial fans, helps prevent equipment failures and ensures the reliability of data center operations. Axial fans move air in a direction parallel to the fan's axis of rotation, making them efficient for tasks such as cooling electronic components and exhausting hot air from confined spaces. These fans can move large volumes of air with relatively low power consumption, making them energy-efficient solutions for various applications. Axial fans are designed to operate quietly, making them suitable for areas where noise levels must be maintained to a minimum.



Some of the leading players in the data center cooling fans market include Canarm, Ziehl-ABbegg, Continental Fan, ebm-papst, Multi-Wing Group, Novenco Building & Industry, Mainstream Fluid & Air, Twin City Fan, Rosenberg Ventilatoren, Nidec, Sofasco Fans, Systemair, Transmonk India, Blauberg Ventilatoren, Hidria, PBM Motor and Fan (Suzhou) Co, Regal Rexnord Corp, Hangzhou Kiron Motor Co. and Ningbo Longwell Electric Technology Co. Several other major players were also studied and analyzed in the data center cooling fans market report to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value in 2023 461.49 million Forecasted Market Value by 2031 697.66 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Data Center Cooling Fans Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in Value Chain:



5. Data Center Cooling Fans Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Data Center Cooling Fans Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Overheating of Data Centers

5.2.2 Growing Demand for Data Center Cooling Systems in SMEs and Large Enterprises

5.2.3 Increasing Data Center Construction Activities

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Availability of Alternative Cooling Solutions

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Rising Adoption of Electronically Commutated (EC) Fans

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Growing Demand for Customized Cooling Fans

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Data Center Cooling Fans Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Data Center Cooling Fans Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 Data Center Cooling Fans Market Forecast Analysis



7. Data Center Cooling Fans Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Axial Fans

7.2 Centrifugal Fans

7.3 Mixed Flow Fans

7.4 Others



8. Data Center Cooling Fans Market Analysis - by Data Center Type

8.1 Hyperscale Data Center

8.2 Colocation Data Center

8.3 Wholesale Data Center

8.4 Enterprise Data Center

8.5 Edge Data Center



9. Data Center Cooling Fans Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis By Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration



11. Company Profiles

Canarm Ltd

Ziehl-Abegg

Continental Fan

ebm-papst

Multi-Wing Group

Novenco Building & Industry

Mainstream Fluid & Air

Twin City Fan

Rosenberg Ventilatoren

Nidec Corp

Sofasco Fans

Systemair

Transmonk India

Blauberg Ventilatoren

Hidria

PBM Motor and Fan (Suzhou) Co

Regal Rexnord Corp

Hangzhou Kiron Motor Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Longwell Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

