INVESTOR DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that DexCom, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - DXCM

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the DexCom class action lawsuit – captioned Alonzo v. DexCom, Inc., No. 24-cv-01485 (S.D. Cal.) – charges DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) and certain of DexCom’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Subsequently filed complaints are captioned Oakland County Employees’ Retirement System v. DexCom, Inc., No. 24-cv-01804 (S.D. Cal.), and Carnes v. DexCom, Inc., No. 24-cv-01809 (S.D. Cal.).



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the DexCom class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-dexcom-inc-class-action-lawsuit-dxcm.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the DexCom class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 21, 2024.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: DexCom is a medical device company that focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems.

The DexCom class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that DexCom’s optimistic reports of growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins fell far short of reality as DexCom relied far too heavily on its ability to attract new customers while keeping existing distribution channels afloat.

The DexCom class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 25, 2024, DexCom announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2024, attributing its results and lowered guidance on their execution of “several key strategic initiatives” which “did not meet [their] high standards.” On this news, the price of DexCom stock fell nearly 41%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired DexCom securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the DexCom class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the DexCom class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the DexCom class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the DexCom class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com