Impact BioMedical Inc. Announces Issuance of Canadian Patent for Linebacker™ Technology Targeting Inflammatory Disease

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE: IBO), is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its innovative Linebacker™ technology platform. The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has issued Canadian Patent #3,024,728 entitled “Electrophilically Enhanced Phenolic Compounds for Treating Inflammatory Related Diseases and Disorders". This patent includes claims to novel enhanced phenolic compounds and pharmaceutical compositions as well as their uses in treating inflammatory related diseases.



The Linebacker™ technology is a platform of small molecule compounds, which target key pathways in the inflammatory process, potentially reducing inflammation and providing symptomatic relief while reducing side effects often associated with traditional anti-inflammatory medications.

This patent also employs a method of using a Linebacker™ formulation of novel compounds, with potential to inhibit the inflammatory response and mitigate conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and inflammatory bowel disease. This marks the first Linebacker™ patent issued in Canada, emphasizing Impact BioMedical’s commitment to discovering, developing, and patenting unique technologies to address unmet needs in human healthcare. The term of this Canadian patent will expire in May 2037.

Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of Impact BioMedical, commented, "The Canadian Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market was estimated to be $7B in 2022 according to Precedence research. This patent issuance strengthens our growing IP portfolio and underscores the innovative nature and commercial and therapeutic potential of our Linebacker™ technology.”

About Impact BioMedical Inc.:

Impact BioMedical Inc. (“IBO”) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies resulting in new offerings in human healthcare and wellness. Once available, IBO works closely with licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships to bring these offerings to market. For more information, visit Impact BioMedical Inc. | Reverse Engineering Nature (impactbiomedinc.com).

About Linebacker™ : Linebacker™ is a platform of small molecule electrophilically enhanced polyphenol compounds with potential application in oncology (solid tumors), inflammatory disorders, and neurology. Polyphenols are substances found in many nuts, vegetables, and berries. Linebacker™ compounds are modified myricetin, which is a common plant-derived flavonoid. Linebacker™ down-regulates PIM (proviral integration site for Moloney murine leukemia virus) kinase which plays a key role as an oncogene in solid tumor cancers. Composition and method patents are issued for Linebacker™ in the U.S. and other countries. Linebacker™ -1 and Linebacker™ -2 compounds have been licensed to ProPhase Laboratories for development and commercialization worldwide. Linebacker™ is a trademark of Impact BioMedical Inc.

