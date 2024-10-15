Packaging Coatings Market to cross USD 7 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packaging Coatings Market was valued at USD 4.86 Billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 7 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

In response, companies are innovating coatings that boost the recyclability and biodegradability of packaging materials. This pivot towards sustainability not only resonates with global environmental regulations but also meets evolving consumer demands, paving the way for advanced coatings that bolster the circular economy. For example, in July 2024, AkzoNobel unveiled the Securshield 500 Series. This PVC-free and bisphenol-free coating is designed for easy-open food can ends.

The packaging coatings market spotlight is firmly on sustainability and eco-friendliness. In line with tightening environmental regulations and shifting consumer preferences, companies are turning to coatings sourced from renewable and biodegradable materials. Noteworthy innovations include bio-based coatings, which are increasingly supplanting traditional petrochemical-based counterparts. Such strides not only bolster the environmental credentials of packaging but also resonate with the global agenda of curbing plastic waste and enhancing recyclability.

The packaging coatings market is segmented into coating type, substrate material, formulation, application, end-use industry, and region.

The packaging coatings industry segments based on substrate material include metal, plastic, glass, paper, and others. The plastic segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Valued for their flexibility and versatility, plastics are the go-to choice for diverse packaging applications. The surging demand for plastic packaging solutions, driven by booming sectors like consumer goods, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals, underscores the need for advanced coatings that prioritize both performance and sustainability.

Formulation-wise, the packaging coatings market is categorized into water-based, solvent-based, powder-based, and UV-curable segments. Dominating the global landscape, the water-based segment is set to generate revenues exceeding USD 3 billion by 2032. The preference for water-based coatings stems from their reduced environmental impact when juxtaposed with solvent-based counterparts. With fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs), these coatings not only facilitate compliance with stringent environmental regulations but also cater to the growing consumer demand for sustainable products. This momentum towards eco-friendliness is propelling the water-based coatings segment.

North America led the global packaging coatings market, securing over 25% share in 2023. The region stringent environmental regulations are catalyzing a demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. This includes advanced coatings tailored to meet these regulatory benchmarks. Furthermore, the region's heightened emphasis on waste reduction and recyclability dovetails seamlessly with the industry's shift towards greener coatings.

Packaging Coatings Market Players

Companies including Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Sherwin-Williams Company, The Dow Chemical Company are some firms working in packaging coatings industry.

The packaging coatings market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

