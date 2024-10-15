Career Break Compass: A New Book that Addresses Burnout and Taking Intentional Time Off

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career Break Compass: Navigating Your Path to a Balanced Life Through Intentional Time Off is for high achieving leaders who find themselves burned out and exhausted. Authored by Laura Nguyen and published by The Collective Book Studio, Career Break Compass is currently available for pre-order and will launch on November 12, 2024.



An article in Fast Company shows that eighty-four percent (84%) of millennials expect to take a career break. However, many do not have the tools or an intentional plan.

Nguyen left her corporate executive job and embarked on a career break to reset and redefine her life. After recognizing she was burned out, she researched science-based methods to recover from burnout and interviewed over 170 professionals.

“In all of my interviews, there are two common challenges. First, people feel they are the only ones experiencing burnout; they feel alone,” Nguyen said. “Second, people go into a break without a plan of how to spend the time, which interferes with their ability to recharge and find the next role that’s right for them.”

Rather than simply taking time off, she created an intentional plan, breaking it into four sections: Play, Pause, Plan, and Pursue. The book provides guidance on each stage, and shares stories from Nguyen and her interviewees.

“Laura’s carefully thought out strategies for taking an intentional break as a way to stop the burnout and reset your work/life balance offers actionable and sustainable practices that will recharge you—at home and in the office," says Fran Hauser, Best Selling Author and Former Fortune 500 Media Executive.

The book is available for purchase through Amazon , Barnes and Noble , as well as local bookstores. It will also be available on Kindle and Audible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Laura Nguyen is an experienced marketing executive and entrepreneur with an extensive background in data-driven marketing, digital marketing and communications for Fortune 500 companies. She is the founder of Solle Solutions , a marketing consultancy. Laura is also a certified executive coach, helping leaders go from burned out to balanced through her coaching program, online course, and community. Learn more at lauranguyen.co .

