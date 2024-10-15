Pharvaris to Host Virtual Investor Event on October 23, 2024

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced it will host a virtual investor event to discuss the unmet need in both the prophylactic and on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, the potential of deucrictibant to address to needs, and the current HAE market dynamics, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET/16:00 CET. To register, click here.



Presenters of the event are:

Michael E. Manning, M.D., Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, LTD

Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates, LTD Raffi Tachdjian, M.D., MPH, David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer of Pharvaris

Chief Executive Officer of Pharvaris Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris

Chief Medical Officer of Pharvaris Wim Souverijns, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer of Pharvaris



A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. Following the live event, an archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema effective, well-tolerated, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both prophylactically and on-demand. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is encouraged to further develop deucrictibant. Pharvaris is currently enrolling a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prevention of HAE attacks in the coming months. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.