TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Named Leading Localization Platform in G2 Fall 2024 Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, announced that its GlobalLink® platform has been recognized as a Leading Enterprise Translation Management Software and Enterprise Website Translation Tool in the G2 Fall 2024 Report.



GlobalLink’s recognition reflects feedback from real users who highlight its speed, ease of use, and unmatched customer support.

In the G2 report, GlobalLink received 13 honors across six categories:

Enterprise Leader – Enterprise Translation Management

Fastest Implementation – Enterprise Translation Management

Enterprise Leader – Enterprise Website Translation Tools

Momentum Leader – Website Translation Tools

Leader – Website Translation Tools

Momentum Leader – Translation Management

Leader – Translation Management

Easiest to Do Business With – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Best Support – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Users Most Likely to Recommend – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Best Meets Requirements – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Easiest to Use – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Leader – Localization



GlobalLink is TransPerfect’s flagship translation management platform. Its ecosystem of AI-powered localization and content automation solutions makes creating, deploying, and managing multilingual content and experiences simple and cost-effective. Over 6,000 global companies rely on GlobalLink to ensure speed, simplicity, and quality anywhere their business goals hinge on effective localized content and experiences.

Phil Shawe, President and Co-CEO of TransPerfect, commented, “We’re honored to receive these recognitions from G2 and would like to thank our GlobalLink clients and users who made this achievement possible."

About G2 Reports:

G2 is one of the largest peer-to-peer software review platforms, reaching over 90 million software buyers annually. The platform hosts more than 2.5 million trusted user reviews for over 180,000 software and service companies. G2 Reports are released quarterly and rank software based on verified user reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Learn more at https://www.g2.com/products/globallink/reviews.

About TransPerfect:

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

