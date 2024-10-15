The Global Expansion Plan of Eternal: Dual Online and Offline Strategies to Build a World-Class Revenue Platform

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative media company Eternal has announced the launch of its global expansion plan, aiming to further strengthen its influence in the global music, film, sports events, and streaming advertising sectors through a dual online and offline strategic approach. The plan will provide users with diverse revenue opportunities and propel Eternal to become a world-leading platform for promotion and entertainment.





Company Background

Eternal was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Nevada, USA. Since its establishment, Eternal has focused on providing users with a rich and high-quality selection of video content, covering music, films, sports events, and streaming advertisements, aiming to meet the increasingly diverse demands of global users. Eternal's goal is to build a world-leading platform for promotion and entertainment, offering users a wider range of entertainment options and engagement opportunities through an ever-expanding network of partners and a unique membership system.

Company Core Philosophy: Member-Centric Approach

Eternal's core philosophy is to place its members at the center of the company's development strategy. To achieve this, the company allocates 46% of its total revenue to members, distributing it fairly based on their rank and contributions. Members are not only consumers of the platform's content but also important partners. Through this model, Eternal effectively attracts more member participation, enhances platform traffic, and collaborates with content creators and advertisers to generate more revenue. This business model not only ensures the platform's growth but also provides tangible benefits to members, fostering mutual growth between members and the platform.

Innovative Operating Model

Eternal provides users with diverse earning opportunities through its unique membership system. Members can generate income by engaging in activities such as watching movie trailers, event advertisements, liking, commenting, and other interactive behaviors. This operating model not only offers entertainment but also provides value-added services and a source of income for users. By integrating market demands with cutting-edge technology, the company has built a sustainable ecosystem, ensuring that members enjoy high-quality content while also receiving stable, long-term earnings. This model reflects Eternal's commitment to its users and members.

Company Advantages: Extensive Industry Collaboration and Global Data Platform

Eternal holds a leading position in the global streaming industry, thanks to its close partnerships with numerous collaborators. The company offers a wide range of high-quality film and television resources, both newly released and upcoming, ensuring that members and users enjoy a premium content experience. At the same time, Eternal is developing the world's largest behavioral data platform. This platform will encompass movie market information searches, script collaboration, promotion and distribution, financing services, and film-related product transactions. Through this data platform, Eternal not only provides valuable market data support to its members and partners but also contributes to the digital transformation of the global entertainment industry.

Future Development Goals

Looking ahead, Eternal plans to provide financing and promotional support for at least 20 films in 2024. This will not only help content production companies expand their market influence but also create more earning opportunities for platform members. Through ongoing industry partnerships and an innovative business model, Eternal is committed to further enhancing its influence in the global entertainment market.

Mutual Success for Members and the Company: Shared Revenue and Collaborative Growth

Eternal's membership system offers users multiple ways to earn income. Members can receive stable earnings by watching platform content, participating in interactive activities, and more. By combining market demands with technological trends, the company ensures that members enjoy high-quality services while also gaining long-term financial benefits. By closely linking platform growth with member earnings, Eternal not only delivers a premium content experience to global users but also shares the rewards with its members. This collaborative model has laid a solid foundation for Eternal's future global expansion.

Website: https://www.eternalsweb.com/

