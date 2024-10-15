



Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

October 15, 2024, 14.00 EET

Bank of Åland Plc to decrease prime rate

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has decided to decrease its prime rate by 0.35 percentage points, from 3.25 per cent to 2.90 per cent. The basis for this decision is decreasing market interest rates. The change goes into effect on October 29, 2024.

