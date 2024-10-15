One World Products Secures First Order for Hemp-Based Reusable Containers, Pioneers Renewable Materials for the Automotive Industry

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Products, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: OWPC), a Nevada-based leader in sustainable industrial hemp solutions, recently showcased fully validated hemp-based molded containers - developed for an initial order of 1,400 units from Flex-N-Gate, a tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry.

These production-ready reusable containers, developed in collaboration with Flex-N-Gate, ORBIS Corporation, and West Michigan Compounding (WMC), marked a significant milestone in OWP’s efforts to deliver renewable material solutions for automotive part packaging applications. The presentation, held in Detroit, served as a proof-of-concept for wider adoption of sustainable packaging solutions across the industry.

For decades, the automotive industry has used reusable containers and pallets to move and protect parts in the supply chain. Reusable totes are designed for a long service life and travel hundreds of trips during their life cycle. At the end of their service life, reusable totes and pallets are fully recyclable.

Pioneering Renewable Solutions with Trusted Partners

OWP’s proprietary hemp-based renewable materials, developed in collaboration with Flex-N-Gate, ORBIS, and WMC, are designed to replace traditional plastics with eco-friendly alternatives. These solutions enable automakers to reduce their carbon footprint and support environmental initiatives within the automotive supply chain. The validation from key partners, including the order from Flex-N-Gate, underscores OWP’s leadership in renewable materials and its ability to meet the stringent requirements.

“The initial order from Flex-N-Gate highlights the trust our partners place in our solutions and sets the stage for future opportunities,” said Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of One World Products. “Our work with Flex-N-Gate, ORBIS, and West Michigan Compounding demonstrates our collective capability to drive innovation in renewable materials for automotive applications.”

Packaging Innovation: Hemp-Based Solutions for Automotive Supply Chains

Central to OWP’s automotive initiative is an innovative packaging solution, developed in collaboration with ORBIS and West Michigan Compounding (WMC). These hemp-based molded containers have successfully passed rigorous validation trials, proving their capability to meet the industry’s high standards. This sustainable packaging provides an alternative to traditional plastics, helping the automotive industry reduce carbon emissions while maintaining performance and reliability in their supply chains.

“The success of our trials underscores our ability to deliver cutting-edge renewable solutions that align with the automotive logistics chain,” said Thomas.

Production Ready and Poised for Growth

With the successful initial order of 1,400 reusable containers from Flex-N-Gate, OWP is well-positioned to further scale production in collaboration with its trusted partners. The Company is optimistic about securing new orders and expanding its footprint in the industry, leveraging its proven capabilities and strong relationships to drive innovation in automotive packaging solutions.

“Our ability to scale production, strengthened by our partnerships, positions OWP for continued growth and expanding our presence in the automotive industry's sustainability efforts,” said Thomas.

For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com/ . #HempIsTheNewPlastic (TM)

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

ClearThink IR

bloper@clearthink.capital

602-785-4120

