Property and Casualty Insurance Business Report 2024: Rising Incidence of Natural Disasters and Climate Change-related Risks Spurs Growth - Global Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Property and Casualty Insurance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Property and Casualty Insurance was estimated at US$3.6 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Property and casualty (P&C) insurance provides essential protection for individuals and businesses against a wide range of risks, from damage to property and vehicles to liability for injuries. As risks evolve in a changing global landscape, such as the rise in cybersecurity threats, climate-related disasters, and technological disruptions, the P&C insurance market is adapting to meet these challenges.

The growth in the property and casualty insurance market is driven by several factors, including rising awareness of risk management, increasing regulatory requirements, and the expanding need for specialized coverage due to emerging risks like cybersecurity threats and climate change. The growing number of natural disasters, coupled with heightened property and auto values, is driving demand for comprehensive insurance coverage.

The rise of digital technologies and telematics is enabling insurers to offer more personalized and data-driven policies, appealing to a broader range of consumers. Additionally, the increasing complexity of business operations and supply chains is fueling the demand for tailored commercial insurance solutions, particularly in industries like logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. As risk landscapes evolve, insurers are responding with innovative products and services to meet the changing needs of their clients.

What Are the Key Segments in the Property and Casualty Insurance Market?

Types of coverage include auto insurance, home insurance, commercial property insurance, and liability insurance. Auto insurance remains one of the largest segments, driven by rising vehicle ownership and mandatory insurance requirements in many regions. Home and property insurance is expanding due to increased real estate investments and climate-related risks.

End-users are divided into individuals and businesses, with businesses requiring more comprehensive coverage, including cyber liability and professional indemnity. Distribution channels include insurance agents, brokers, banks, direct sales, and online platforms, with digital channels gaining prominence as consumers seek faster, more convenient access to policies.

How Are Technological Advancements Shaping the Property and Casualty Insurance Market?

Technological innovations are revolutionizing the property and casualty insurance sector, particularly through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). AI-driven underwriting and claims processing are enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of policy pricing, while IoT devices like smart home sensors are enabling insurers to offer proactive risk management services.

For instance, sensors that detect water leaks or fire hazards can help insurers minimize claims by alerting homeowners before damage occurs. Predictive analytics is also improving risk assessment, allowing insurers to offer more personalized coverage based on individual behaviors and trends. Additionally, the rise of digital platforms and mobile apps is streamlining policy purchasing and management, making it easier for customers to interact with their insurers.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Direct Business Distribution Channel segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.6%. The Agents Distribution Channel segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $971.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $1.1 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Property and Casualty Insurance Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.6 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.3 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Property and Casualty Insurance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Natural Disasters and Climate Change-related Risks Spurs Growth in Property and Casualty Insurance

Technological Advancements in Risk Modeling and Predictive Analytics Strengthen Business Case for P&C Insurers

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Cybersecurity Threats Propels Demand for Cyber Insurance within P&C Policies

Growing Focus on Personalized Insurance Products Expands Addressable Market for Property and Casualty Insurance

Rising Adoption of Usage-based and On-demand Insurance Models Drives Growth in P&C Insurance

Expansion of Digital Insurance Platforms and Insurtech Solutions Propels Market Growth

Surge in Real Estate Development and Infrastructure Projects Expands Market for Property Insurance

Technological Innovations in AI-driven Claims Processing and Underwriting Enhance Operational Efficiency

Rising Consumer Preference for Bundled Insurance Policies Expands Opportunities for P&C Insurers

Increasing Use of IoT and Connected Devices in Homes and Vehicles Spurs Adoption of P&C Insurance Policies

Growing Focus on Risk Mitigation and Loss Prevention Drives Demand for Data-driven P&C Insurance Solutions

Technological Advancements in Telematics and Smart Devices Strengthen Market for Vehicle-related Casualty Insurance

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)

Allstate Insurance Company

American International Group, Inc.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Boston Consulting Group

Chubb Corp.

CNA Insurance Company

Farmers Insurance Group

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Nationwide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yn9ae

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment