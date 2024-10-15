Trailbreaker Initiates Multiple Geophysical Surveys at the Liberty Copper-Molybdenum Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the mobilization of geophysical crews from Geotech Ltd. and Simcoe Geoscience Ltd. (“Simcoe”) to conduct Z-axis Tipper Electromagnetic (ZTEM) and induced polarization (IP) surveys, respectively, at the Liberty copper (Cu) - molybdenum (Mo) project, in central British Columbia (BC).



The ZTEM survey is designed to provide property-wide resistivity and magnetic data up to a depth of 1,500 m. This will help define the geological, structural and alteration features of porphyry and skarn-style mineralization, of which previous grab samples assayed up to 23.71% Cu.

The IP survey is being conducted over the Cu-in-soil anomaly (see news release September 16, 2024) in order to define the extensions of historic chargeability and resistivity features that are coincident with Cu-Mo mineralization intersected during Trailbreaker’s 2,442 m drill program conducted earlier this year (see news release dated July 22, 2024). The survey will utilize Simcoe’s Alpha IP™ technology to survey up to 500+ m of depth, ensuring any deep sources of mineralization are detected.

Results and interpretation from both surveys are expected before the end of 2024.

Message from the President

“We are excited that these surveys have commenced at Liberty. The surveys extend deep below the overburden on the property. When these results are coupled with what we have learned from drilling, together with our property-wide geochemical survey and the high-grade Cu in rock samples, we expect it to produce a robust geological model to help vector and de-risk future drilling. This project is advancing quickly and in the right direction for a discovery.” Daithi Mac Gearailt





Figure 1: ZTEM survey equipment conducting calibration tests at the Liberty property, central BC



Liberty Property Description

The 6,895-hectare Liberty Property is located approximately 60 km northwest of Quesnel, BC. The property is fully accessible by resource roads.

Drilling at Liberty has encountered widespread Cu-Mo porphyry-style mineralization at the northeastern margin of a property-scale Cu-in-soil geochemical anomaly. Mineralization is coincident with an Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability feature. However, historic IP surveying covered only a small portion of the much larger geochemical anomaly. Highlights of drill results include:

LIB24-001 - 213.7 m of 0.16% CuEq from 248.3 m to the end of hole; Including 13.5 m of 0.33% CuEq from 257.5 m; And including 6.6 m of 0.67% CuEq from 300.9 m;



LIB24-003 - 194.3 m of 0.16% CuEq from 256.0 m, including 34.2 m of 0.47% CuEq from 385.0 m, and including 5.9 m of 2.02% CuEq from 410.2 m;

LIB24-004 - 226.0 m of 0.11% CuEq from 279.0 to the end of hole Including 6.0 m of 0.45% CuEq from 431.0 m And including 2.3 m of 0.36% CuEq from 500.0 m



Prospecting within the southwestern portion of the property-scale geochemical anomaly has defined an area of high-grade copper mineralization, with grab samples assaying up to 23.71% Cu.

For more information on this target see the Liberty Project webpage.

* Reported widths are drill width. Not enough geological information exists at this point to define true width. However, vein-hosted copper and molybdenum mineralization commonly occurs at high angles to core axis.

** Copper Equivalent formula used is:

CuEq = Cu grade in % + (Mo grade in % * (Mo recovery/Cu recovery) * (Mo price/lb*2200 lb) / (Cu price /lb*2200 lb) using copper price of US$3.75/lb and molybdenum price of US$25/lb. 100% metallurgical recoveries are assumed for both metals.

Trailbreaker Resources is a mining exploration company focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. Trailbreaker is committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing maintenance of a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as explorers and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

