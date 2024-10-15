Canada Regulatory Technology Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 18.7% to Reach $499.93 Million this Year - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry in Canada is expected to grow by 18.7% on annual basis to reach US$499.93 million in 2024.The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.9% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$421.13 million in 2023 to reach US$877.60 million by 2029.







This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The RegTech landscape in Canada is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While challenges such as funding limitations and regulatory complexity persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Canadian RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.



Trends in RegTech



Key trends include:

A notable example is RegTech Canada, an organization that connects RegTech innovators with financial institutions and regulators. They facilitate partnerships and knowledge sharing to enhance compliance solutions, showcasing the collaborative efforts driving RegTech advancements in Canada's regulatory landscape.

Proactive Compliance Solutions: Canadian businesses are increasingly adopting proactive RegTech solutions that automate compliance processes, enabling organizations to anticipate regulatory changes and manage risks effectively. This shift helps reduce reliance on traditional, reactive compliance methods.

Integration of Advanced Technologies: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming more prevalent in the Canadian RegTech sector. These technologies enhance data analysis and risk assessment, allowing firms to monitor real-time compliance and improve decision-making processes.

Collaboration with Regulatory Bodies: There is a growing trend of collaboration between RegTech companies and regulatory authorities in Canada. This partnership aims to develop innovative compliance solutions that address specific regulatory challenges, fostering a more efficient regulatory environment.

Recent Launches

Quantexa's Enhanced AI Solutions - In 2023, Quantexa, a leading RegTech company based in the UK, launched enhanced AI-driven solutions to improve anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) processes. The new offerings leverage advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data and accurately identify potential risks. Quantexa's platform provides organizations with real-time insights, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding customer risk profiles and regulatory compliance.

The enhancements include improved entity resolution capabilities, which allow businesses to create a single view of customers by linking disparate data sources. This innovation significantly reduces false positives in transaction monitoring and enhances the overall efficiency of compliance operations. By integrating these advanced AI solutions, Quantexa aims to help financial institutions navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape while ensuring robust compliance with AML and KYC requirements.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Napier Partners with the Canadian Regulatory Technology Association - In 2023, Napier, a RegTech company specializing in anti-financial crime solutions, announced its partnership with the Canadian Regulatory Technology Association (CRTA). This collaboration aligns with Napier's commitment to providing innovative regulatory and compliance solutions in North America.

As the newest member of the CRTA, Napier aims to drive the industry forward in cooperation with key Canadian RegTech leaders. The partnership also represents the latest stage of Napier's expansion in North America, positioning the organization for continued growth in 2023. This follows a year in which Napier secured several prestigious Canadian client agreements and was recognized as 'Best AML Transaction Monitoring Innovation' by Aite-Novarica Group and 'RegTech of the Year' by the Fintech Awards London.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $499.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $877.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Canada



Scope



Regulatory Compliance Spending

Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

RegTech Spending

RegTech Companies Market Share

By Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools

Other Technology

By Industry and Type of Products

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Retail and Type of Products

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products

Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools

Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Technology and Type of Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products

Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems

Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

By Deployment

Service Model

On-premise Model

Hybrid Model

By Product Offering

Service

Solution

By Company Size

Small Company

Medium Company

Large Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3xumg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment