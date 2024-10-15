ZyVersa Therapeutics CEO, Stephen C. Glover, Was a Featured Guest on The Big Biz Show to Discuss Current Trends in the Obesity Drug Market and the Potential Role of Inflammasome Inhibitors

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of inflammatory and renal diseases, announces that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, was interviewed on the Big Biz Show to address current trends in the obesity drug market and the potential role of inflammasome inhibitors.



Obesity is an international health crisis, with over 50% of the world’s population predicted to be overweight or obese within the next ten years.

Launch of incretin therapy (GLP-1 agonists) for obesity has resulted in substantial and unsurpassed weight loss, stimulating a drug revolution that has led to a 10-fold increase in venture dollars flowing into the category.

High levels of investment in the obesity category are expected to continue due to the trend toward development of add-on therapies to GLP-1 agonists to preserve muscle during weight loss and to attenuate obesity-related inflammation that leads to chronic complications such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. This is reflected in the billion-dollar acquisitions recently made by Novo and Lilly, and Sanofi’s $27 Million strategic investment in Ventyx’s NLRP3 inhibitor to address the complications of obesity.

ZyVersa’s Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 is being developed for use in combination with GLP-1 agonists to control obesity-associated inflammation, attenuate the associated complications, and enhance weight loss. The company is working with renowned experts in the field who are providing guidance to the development program.

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, and Pyrin. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC in ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity and its associated metabolic complications. To review a white paper summarizing the mechanism of action and preclinical data for IC 100, Click Here.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with inflammatory or kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. We are well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated monoclonal antibody, Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, and in kidney disease with phase 2 Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity and its associated metabolic complications, and for VAR 200, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Each therapeutic area offers a “pipeline within a product,” with potential for numerous indications. The total accessible market is over $100 billion. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com.

