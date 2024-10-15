Austria Regulatory Technology Business 2024: Market to Grow by 19.4% to Reach $243 Million - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria RegTech Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Market Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regtech industry in Austria is expected to grow by 19.4% on annual basis to reach US$243.00 million in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 13.3% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$203.59 million in 2023 to reach US$453.57 million by 2029.







This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

Gain comprehensive Market Insights: Access detailed analyses of RegTech spending across various industries, including banking, healthcare, and retail. This understanding will enable you to allocate budgets effectively and prioritize investments based on market demand.

Product and Technology Breakdown: Explore various RegTech products, such as identity verification solutions, compliance management platforms, and fraud detection systems. Insights into the adoption of technologies like AI, blockchain, and RPA will inform your product development and integration strategies.

Industry-Specific Applications: Gain tailored insights on how different sectors implement RegTech solutions. By examining industry-specific needs, you can better align your offerings to meet regulatory requirements and enhance operational efficiency.

Market Share and Competitive Analysis: Understand the competitive landscape through in-depth market share analysis among RegTech companies. This information will assist in identifying potential partnerships and benchmarking your organization against key market players.

Deployment Models and Compliance Focus: Review various deployment options, including on-premise, hybrid, and service models, to determine the best fit for your organization. Additionally, grasp the regulatory landscape to ensure compliance management strategies are both proactive and effective.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $243 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $453.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Austria



Scope



Regulatory Compliance Spending

Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

RegTech Spending

RegTech Companies Market Share

By Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

By Industry

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector

Other Industries

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools

Other Technology

By Industry and Type of Products

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Retail and Type of Products

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products

Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools

Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Technology and Type of Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions

Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products

Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products

Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems

Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools

Other Products

By Deployment

Service Model

On-premise Model

Hybrid Model

By Product Offering

Service

Solution

By Company Size

Small Company

Medium Company

Large Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qammeu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment