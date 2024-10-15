Michigan Schools Gain Free Access to STEM Career Exploration Tools

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Blade, a STEM career exploration platform for grades 5–9, is now available to Michigan educators at no cost. Through mission-based adventures, Learning Blade empowers students to solve ​​real-world challenges with more than 100 in-demand careers and technologies to choose from. The missions are designed to drive interest in future workforce opportunities and make connections from career awareness to academic relevance.



Michigan joins 12 other states that have full access to Learning Blade .

“Without a doubt students are benefitting from having access to Learning Blade, especially students in rural areas,” said Dr. Allen Pratt, Executive Director of the National Rural Education Association (NREA) in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “Last year, students in our state completed over 1.8 million STEM career missions through Learning Blade. Upon completion, 66% of students reported that they learned something about emerging careers in STEM, and 67% said they learned something about technology.”

The demand for digitally-savvy professionals in STEM fields is higher than ever, driven by rapid technological innovation. But employers in Michigan face a difficult journey ahead in finding qualified workers to fill nearly 338,000 STEM jobs over the next three years. Today, nearly 90% of Michigan jobs require digital skills, including those in priority sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and agriculture. In high-demand are industry-specific skills and knowledge pertaining to construction and manufacturing software, electronic medical record software, SAS statistical software and SAP.

“In order to address the shortage of STEM skilled workers, we need to reach students as early as possible, long before they get to high school,” said Jerry Wooden, CEO of eDynamic Learning, the company that powers Learning Blade. "We’re extremely proud to offer Learning Blade as a free resource to students, educators and families in Michigan because everyone should have the opportunity to dream big and reach their full potential."

Research has shown that the primary reason students don’t pursue STEM careers is due to a lack of awareness. One survey found that 42% of adults would have considered a career in STEM had they better understood the opportunities available.

“Middle school is the perfect time to ignite interest in STEM careers,” said Dr. June Teisan, Michigan Teacher of the Year, National Hall of Fame Educator, and CEO of InnovatED313. “Learning Blade equips educators to connect students with real-world opportunities, broadening their future prospects.”

After participating in Learning Blade, research conducted by Battelle revealed that 84% of students were more likely to want a job that involves designing or building things​, while 59% said they were more likely to pursue a career in STEM. Learning Blade also saw a 56% increase in students who became interested in taking advanced math classes in high school, and a 55% increase in students who ‘strongly agree’ that they are interested in a career in computer science.

To sign your school up for Learning Blade, please visit learningblade.com/MI .

Learning Blade is being provided to Michigan schools through a collaboration of the Submarine Industrial Base and BlueForge Alliance ( www.buildsubmarines.com ).

About Learning Blade

Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic Learning, is a digital platform that inspires students to explore and consider career pathways in STEM, Computer Science, and CTE. The platform offers over 400 lessons aligned with state standards, helping educators integrate hands-on, project-based learning into their curriculum. With a focus on grades 5–9, Learning Blade fosters a passion for future careers in critical industries. Visit learningblade.com

About eDynamic Learning

eDynamic Learning, a classroom-teacher founded company, is dedicated to supporting educators with equitable and accessible instructional materials as they prepare learners for life after the classroom. We support teachers and programs that help students explore their interests and career options, acquire skills through career and technical education (CTE), and develop life readiness skills such as interpersonal communication, financial literacy, and more. We take pride in the fact that our solutions and services are designed to support educators as they guide students on a transformative journey of exploration, engage them in learning, and enable them to partake in real-world experiences. Visit edynamiclearning.com