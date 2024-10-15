Omega Therapeutics to Present Multiple Posters Highlighting Versatile Platform Capabilities at Upcoming Scientific Meetings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced it will share new preclinical data at three upcoming scientific meetings.

“These preclinical results build upon the foundation of data we have shared to date and expand our confidence in the ability of epigenomic controllers to upregulate or downregulate the expression of one or more genes,” said Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Therapeutics. “More broadly, we believe these upcoming presentations further demonstrate the power of the OMEGA platform to prospectively engineer novel therapeutic candidates to regulate gene expression with high specificity and the potential of precision epigenomic control to offer new treatment strategies for diverse indications.”

Details for the upcoming presentations are as follows:

Poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting taking place in Houston, TX, November 8 – 10

Title: Controlled Epigenetic Upregulation of CXCL9 and CXCL10 in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Promotes T-cell Recruitment

Abstract Number: 1360

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. CST

Poster and Flash Talk at the 12th International mRNA Health Conference taking place in Boston, MA, November 12 – 14

Title: Programmable Epigenomic mRNA Therapeutics Enable Multi-Gene Up or Down Tuning of α-globin via Regulatory Element Targeting: A Precision Approach for β- and α-Thalassemia Treatment

Paper Number: 102

E-Poster Session Date and Time: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST

Flash Talk Session Date and Time: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. EST

Poster at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’ (AASLD) 75th Annual The Liver Meeting® taking place in San Diego, CA, November 15 – 19

Title: Durable Upregulation of P1-isoform Hepatocyte Nuclear Factor 4 alpha (HNF4α) Using Novel Epigenomic Controllers

Publication Number: 3228

Session Title: MASLD/MASH - Therapeutics: New Agents

Session Date and Time: Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST

The posters will be made available on the Omega website at https://omegatherapeutics.com/science/publications/ at the same time as the respective presentations.

For more information, visit omegatherapeutics.com

