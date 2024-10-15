Apollo Launches Evergreen Secondaries Products for Global Wealth Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the launch of Apollo S3 Private Markets Fund (“ASPM US”) and Apollo S3 Private Markets Lux (“ASPM Lux,” together with ASPM US, “ASPM”), products designed to provide investors with turnkey solutions to access diversified portfolios of multi-asset secondary investments across private markets.



ASPM US is available through a semi-liquid, perpetual 1940 Act tender offer fund and is part of Apollo’s suite of products accessible to accredited U.S. investors. ASPM Lux is part of the Apollo Private Markets SICAV umbrella, a Luxembourg-based platform offering a holistic set of Apollo’s alternative solutions to wealth investors in EMEA, Asia and Latin America. ASPM Lux is accessible in multiple currencies to address local investor needs.

ASPM offers a differentiated approach to secondaries through a flexible mandate to invest across the capital stack, execute a variety of transaction types and aim to offer diversification across vintages and managers. These new offerings seek to build a balanced and diversified portfolio with attractive growth potential and long-term capital appreciation.

Apollo’s Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer, said, “The launch of ASPM underscores Apollo’s commitment to providing access to institutional quality alternative offerings tailored to individuals and wealth investors. We continue to make progress as global investors increasingly seek more diversification than what has historically been provided through traditional portfolio construction.”

Steve Lessar, Partner and Co-Head of Apollo’s Sponsor & Secondary Solutions (S3) business, added, “We believe these new offerings will provide distinct access points to private market secondaries, leveraging the collective strengths of the Apollo Private Markets ecosystem and the Apollo S3 team, which has sourced over $160 billion in these types of transactions in the past year. It is our view that secondaries can provide a combination of attractive attributes not commonly found in other private market strategies, and we’re pleased to make that available to investors.”

Apollo’s Jason Singer, Partner and Global Lead for Product Development and Veronique Fournier, Managing Director and Head of EMEA Global Wealth said, “Apollo is an innovator in bringing institutional quality products to individual investors in tailored formats. As investors look to supplement public markets holdings and diversify their overall portfolios, we believe that Apollo’s Global Wealth platform provides solutions that prioritize the needs of the end investor globally.”

Important Information

This material is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any security. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, tax information, charges and expenses of ASPM US. This information and other important details about ASPM US are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.apollo.com/aspm. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Prospective investors should be aware that an investment in ASPM US entails substantial risks. Prior to investing, prospective investors should consult with their own tax and legal advisors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” or other similar words. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, investors should not rely on such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to: uncertainties relating to changes in general economic and real estate conditions; uncertainties relating to the implementation of our investment strategy; uncertainties relating to capital proceeds; and other risk factors as outlined in ASPM US’s prospectus, statement of additional information, annual report and semi-annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This communication has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product or be relied upon for any other purpose. The views expressed represent an assessment of market conditions at a specific point in time, are opinions only and should not be relied upon as investment advice regarding a particular investment or markets in general. Such information does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell specific securities or investment vehicles. It should not be assumed that any investment will be profitable or will equal the performance of ASPM US or any securities or any sectors mentioned herein. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, but not guaranteed.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2024, Apollo had approximately $696 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Apollo Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com