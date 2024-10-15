Vaxart to Present Norovirus Data at IDWeek 2024 Underscoring Commitment to Address Significant Unmet Need

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that it will present research demonstrating the potential of its norovirus oral pill vaccine candidate at IDWeek taking place October 16-19, 2024, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.



With no currently approved vaccines against norovirus, Vaxart remains committed to progressing what it believes to be the most advanced norovirus vaccine candidate in clinical development that is both formulated for oral administration and designed for delivery to the gastrointestinal system. Norovirus sickens approximately 21 million people in the United States each year, including the 15% of children under age 5 who contract norovirus annually. Approximately 3 million sets of parents are forced by this virus to miss work – approximately 2.2 days on average – to care for their children. Adults ≥65 years old are at high-risk for severe symptoms and clinical outcomes including longer disease duration and death. The annual disease burden from norovirus in the United States is estimated to be $10.6 billion

Presentation Information:

Title: A Phase 2 Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study Showing Oral Tableted Norovirus Vaccine VXA-G1.1-NN is Immunogenic, Efficacious, and Reduces Viral Shedding Following Norovirus Challenge

Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Vaxart

Date: Thursday, October 17

Time: 3:45 p.m. PT

Room: 404 AB

Title: A Phase I, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Single Dose, Dose-ranging Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of Orally Administered Bivalent GI.1/GII.4 Norovirus Vaccine in Healthy Lactating Females ≥ 18 years Old and Their Breast-feeding Infants

Speaker: Dr. Lam Nguyen, Medical Director & Head of Pharmacovigilance of Vaxart

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time: 2:15 p.m. PT

Room: 403 B

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and to eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

IR@vaxart.com

(646) 871-8481

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.