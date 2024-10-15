Advanced Care Group Expands Healthcare Staffing Solutions with New Services and Key Regional Support Initiatives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Care Group is excited to announce the expansion of our business lines to include Dental Office Staffing, International Educated Nurse placements for Canadian hospitals and nursing homes, as well as placements of specially trained nurses for northern Canada. With a continued commitment to providing high-quality healthcare professionals, our latest offerings focus on filling critical gaps in healthcare facilities and dental practices across Canada.



Dental offices staffing services consist of dental assistants and dental hygienists who either work short term contracts or are permanently placed in dental offices. The International Educated Nurses will be offered permanent placements by Canadian hospitals or nursing homes after visa processing by a certified immigration consulting company. The northern nursing line consists of placing highly trained Emergency Room (ER) nurses who we are unable to place in BC hospitals, and placement of specialty-certified advanced practice nurses in federally and regionally owned health clinics to ensure that rural communities have access to essential healthcare services in the Canadian North.

CEO Quote:

“While we continue to explore opportunities to collaborate with hospitals in British Columbia, recent logistical challenges regarding compensation for certain expenses have impacted our ability to place our ER nurses in these settings. In the meantime, we are expanding our services by providing dental office staffing and offering permanent placements for Internationally Educated Nurses in Canadian hospitals and nursing homes. We are also proud to work with the stakeholders in the Canadian North, where our highly trained ER and advanced practice nurses can make an immediate impact in rural and underserved communities. We remain committed to finding solutions that allow our nurses and healthcare professionals to provide critical care across all healthcare environments,” said Kris Stewart, Founder & CEO of Advanced Care Group.

About Advanced Care Group:

Advanced Care Group is a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, serving Canada, the USA, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. With over 125 years of combined nursing leadership and decades of industry experience, we specialize in connecting top healthcare professionals with institutions worldwide. Our AI-powered recruiting platform, combined with the expertise of our seasoned team, enables us to meet the critical staffing needs of hospitals and clinics across the globe.



