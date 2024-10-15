Local Falcon Introduces Falcon Guard: Safeguarding Google Business Listings Against Unauthorized Changes

Erie, PA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Falcon, a global leader in local search analysis, is proud to announce the launch of Falcon Guard, an innovative listing change monitoring tool designed to protect businesses from malicious edits to their Google Business Profiles. Falcon Guard offers monitoring for multiple business locations, providing an unmatched combination of value and accessibility in protecting online business listings.

With businesses becoming increasingly reliant on accurate and up-to-date online listings, even minor changes can lead to significant disruptions. Anyone—including competitors—can suggest edits to a Google Business Profile, leading to lost customers or diminished visibility. Edits may also come from authorized managers or even Google itself, sometimes without anyone noticing. While some changes can be helpful, others can be harmful or unintentional, like moving a business’s map pin many miles away from its actual location.

Falcon Guard provides near real-time alerts for any changes, ensuring businesses can swiftly take corrective action when necessary, keeping their listings secure and accurate.

Key features of Falcon Guard include:

Real-time alerts : Receive instant notifications for any changes to your Google Business Profile, ensuring you're always in control.

: Receive instant notifications for any changes to your Google Business Profile, ensuring you're always in control. Rank and change insights : Track how profile edits impact your search rankings with historical data for auditing and optimization.

: Track how profile edits impact your search rankings with historical data for auditing and optimization. Comprehensive protection: Safeguard against a wide range of listing threats, including changes to business information, location details like map pins, and more, while monitoring multiple locations and competitor profiles.

"At Local Falcon, we understand that protecting your business’s online presence is critical. With Falcon Guard, we’re delivering an unmatched level of protection for businesses of all sizes,” said David Hunter, CEO of Local Falcon. “Our goal is to give businesses the confidence to trust that their listings remain intact—without the burden of complex, costly solutions. We've made Falcon Guard intentionally accessible to ensure every business can secure their listings, no matter their size or resources. It’s not just about protection, it’s about peace of mind."

This release marks yet another step in Local Falcon’s ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge SEO tools designed to enhance businesses' digital presence. The company already serves over 95,000 users, supporting multi-location businesses and marketing agencies in tracking and improving local search visibility. Falcon Guard is set to provide a powerful solution for Local Falcon customers looking to protect their business listings while staying within budget.

Industry-Leading Protection Without the Complexity

At a time when many listing protection tools are difficult to manage or come with inflated fees, with its global reach, Falcon Guard offers an incredibly compelling value proposition. Businesses can shield their locations from potential sabotage using Falcon Guard’s intuitive and robust system, designed to simplify the listing protection process.

"Malicious edits to online profiles are becoming more common as more businesses rely on digital visibility to drive sales, just look at the latest craze of renaming schools to ‘Hawk Tuah Academy’ in the US," Hunter added. "Falcon Guard is our answer to this emerging threat, and it’s designed to be affordable, intuitive, and robust."

About Local Falcon

Local Falcon is a leading provider of local SEO tools, offering businesses, marketing agencies, and enterprises worldwide the ability to track, manage, and enhance their local search visibility. With over 95,000 users across the globe, Local Falcon’s suite of tools, powered by Falcon AI, delivers deep insights into local SEO performance, helping clients maximize their online visibility and outperform competitors. The company is headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, and continues to drive the future of local search analysis through innovative, data-driven solutions.

For more information about Falcon Guard, please visit https://www.localfalcon.com/features/falcon-guard