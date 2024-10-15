Transpire Bio Strengthens Leadership Team with New Appointments to Lead Commercialization, Quality Assurance, and Manufacturing

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio, an integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, today announced the addition of three distinguished biopharma industry executives to its leadership team. Joining Transpire Bio are Stuart Loesch as Chief Commercial Officer, Todd Sunstrom as Head of Quality Assurance, and Timothy Lutz as Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations.



“With the recent expansion of our research and manufacturing capabilities, it is the perfect time to bring additional expertise to our leadership team in the critical areas of commercialization, quality assurance, and manufacturing,” said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio. “Stuart, Todd, and Tim are all accomplished leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, and I am excited to welcome them to the Transpire Bio team. Their contributions will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases with high unmet medical needs.”

Mr. Loesch is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with extensive experience in both the branded and consumer product sectors, with a particular focus on the allergy, asthma, and COPD therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Transpire Bio, Mr. Loesch served as President and Chief Commercial Officer at Intrommune Therapeutics. He began his career at GlaxoSmithKline, where he successfully led the launch of several innovative products for allergy, asthma, and COPD. Throughout his career, Mr. Loesch also held senior leadership roles at Altana Pharmaceuticals, Nycomed, Schering-Plough, Merck, Teva, and Meda Pharmaceuticals, where he led the North American business.

Mr. Sunstrom brings extensive experience in Manufacturing and Quality Assurance across both small-molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics, as well as significant experience across all types of formulations including inhalation products. Mr. Sunstrom joins Transpire Bio from Syncromune, where he served as Vice President for Quality Assurance. Previously he was at Goodwin Biotechnology, where he was Associate Vice President for Quality Assurance & Regulatory Affairs.

Mr. Lutz possesses a broad range of knowledge in Manufacturing, Validation, Engineering and Quality Control, with additional skills in human resource management, site and process management, capital and operating budget administration, and effective documentation. Before joining Transpire Bio, Mr. Lutz served as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations at ProKidney, Chief Manufacturing Officer at MATICA Biotechnology, and Head of Cell Therapy at LONZA Biologics.

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Weston, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients’ lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio is developing multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers, and soft-mist inhalers. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com.

Contacts:

Corporate

info@transpirebio.com

+1 954.908.2233

Investors

Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com