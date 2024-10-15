ScribeAmerica to Sponsor and Exhibit at the Inaugural AI @ HLTH Pavilion

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScribeAmerica is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 HLTH Conference, taking place October 20th - 23rd in Las Vegas. For 2024, ScribeAmerica will be part of the inaugural AI @ HLTH Pavilion at booth #4208, where attendees can experience the most comprehensive suite of solutions aimed at reducing provider administrative burden.

As part of the AI @ HLTH Pavilion, ScribeAmerica will feature its AI-powered administrative support solution, Speke , which continues to evolve and enhance the daily workflows of healthcare providers. Speke has recently been expanded into three service tiers, Speke Express , Speke Plus , and Speke Pro , offering providers a tailored approach to managing their administrative needs. With Speke, providers can reduce documentation time by as much as 50%, alleviating one of the primary burdens contributing to provider burnout.

“We’re excited to be part of the AI @ HLTH Pavilion this year to showcase a truly enterprise-ready suite of solutions for healthcare organizations,” said Tony Andrulonis, President at ScribeAmerica. “Despite all of the noise, particularly around AI, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to address the excessive administrative burden providers face. We look forward to furthering the discussion of how tailored AI administrative solutions can meet the needs of the entire enterprise, regardless of specialty and unique provider requirements.”

ScribeAmerica is continually evolving and innovating its services to meet the changing needs of healthcare providers. In addition to expanding the Speke service line, Speke Plus and Pro tiers now integrate directly with electronic health record (EHR) systems, offering a seamless, bi-directional connection that ensures documentation is accurate, timely, and tailored to provider preferences. These integrated services are available across leading and midmarket EHR platforms. Implementing Speke solutions has proven to save providers an average of 2.5 hours per day.

ScribeAmerica invites attendees to visit booth #4208 for live demonstrations of the Speke service line and to learn how AI technology can transform provider workflows.

To learn more about ScribeAmerica's Speke service line, please visit https://www.scribeamerica.com/speke/

About ScribeAmerica:

With more than 20 years of innovation and excellence, ScribeAmerica brings in-person services, TeleScribes, and ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers regardless of care setting and specialty. Serving over 600 clients at more than 3,000 care sites spanning health systems, medical groups, and individual practices in ambulatory specialties, hospital-based specialties, and veterinary medicine, ScribeAmerica combines unparalleled expertise with cutting-edge technology to allow providers to focus on what matters most: the patient.