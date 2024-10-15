Second Gold for Regula at the Merit Awards for Cybersecurity

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This independent award recognizes Regula’s innovation and technical expertise in identity verification. Even after more than 30 years in the market, Regula continues to explore the frontiers of new technologies. Its comprehensive solution enables businesses worldwide to stay ahead of sophisticated identity fraud and build stronger, more secure verification processes.

This is Regula’s second consecutive Merit Award for Technology and Cybersecurity. The previous one was awarded to the company exactly one year ago, in 2023 , when it was a first-time nominee.

The Merit Awards is an independent program that highlights the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies. “We’re excited to reveal the outstanding winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Technology. These visionary innovators and companies have not only showcased exceptional skill in leveraging technology but have also set new standards of excellence,” said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards.

Regula was recognized for its complete IDV solution designed to beat document and biometric fraud with the most comprehensive set of checks from a single vendor. Comprising two standalone and seamlessly integrated software products, Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK , the solution streamlines the entire IDV procedure, enhances customer experience, and ensures security and compliance.

Regula Document Reader SDK offers an innovative set of liveness detection checks that help detect the physical presence of documents and verify their dynamic security features, such as holograms. In remote customer onboarding scenarios, this is a crucial check to ensure that you are dealing with a real document, not a screen or a forged image.

Regula Face SDK also performs liveness detection of biometric facial features. This check effectively protects organizations from diverse presentation attacks, including, but not limited to, video replays, video injections, screenshots, printed copies, masks, and others.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Merit Gold Award for Cybersecurity for the second consecutive year. This recognition underlines our non-stop research and development efforts to help organizations withstand even the most advanced fraud techniques. In today’s world of AI-generated fraud, traditional methods like ID scans or static face images are no longer reliable. Regula’s liveness-centric approach ensures that identity verification is based on real, physical objects—real people and real documents—by focusing on their dynamic features. So far, it is the most reliable way to tackle identity fraud, which is becoming more and more sophisticated,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Earlier this year, Regula won the Global InfoSec Awards (also for the second time in a row) for its commitment to expertise in developing hardware and software identity verification solutions. Also, the company won silver in the 2024 Globee Awards for Cybersecurity in the Identity Proofing and Corroboration category for securing identity verification processes in various industries across the world. At the beginning of 2024, Frost & Sullivan honored Regula with the Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The analysts recognized the company as a pioneer and industry leader in identity verification solutions.

In today’s digital landscape, identity verification is a crucial component for any online business. That is why we at Regula never stop researching new threats and diving deeper into IDV techniques and technologies. Read more about our findings:

About the Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts of global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Annual Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, members of the media, and consultants.

Learn more at www.merit-awards.com .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

Contact:

Kristina – ks@regulaforensics.com