Central and Northern Virginia Area Hardee’s Raise More than $17,000 for Navy SEAL Foundation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardee’s franchise owner-operator, Boddie-Noell Enterprises, recently raised more than $17,000 for the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) to support the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community. The fundraiser, held at Harrisonburg, Richmond, and Washington, D.C. area Hardee’s, was part of a limited-time FRYDAY promotion in which twenty-five cents was donated to NSF for every crinkle-cut french fry sold each Friday.



The crinkle-cut french fry is a new menu item featured as part of the Hand-Breaded Chicken TendersTM Platter. The Platter includes a choice of three or five tenders and dipping sauce combined with crinkle-cut fries, slaw, toast, and a beverage. This meal can be enjoyed with refreshing lemonade or freshly brewed Southern iced tea. All new menu items are available now in person or via mobile ordering through Hardee’s MyRewards app, where guests can earn points to be redeemed for exclusive offers. The enhanced menu coincides with multi-million dollar renovations at its forty-six locations in the area.

“We own and operate more Hardee’s in Virginia than in any other state,” said Mike Boddie, president of Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the nation’s largest Hardee’s franchise operator. “We’re showing our commitment here not only investing in our restaurants, but also in our community. The Navy SEAL Foundation does incredible work to provide critical support to Naval Special Warfare families, and it was an honor to partner with them while sharing new menu items with our customers.”

“We are extremely grateful to Hardee’s for this incredible promotion and their efforts to spread awareness and raise funds for the work we do at the Foundation,” said Geoff Leard, Navy SEAL Foundation Director of Partnerships.

The Navy SEAL Foundation is a national non-profit that provides a comprehensive set of over thirty essential programs for SEALs, SWCCs, veterans, and their families and helps veterans transition to successful careers in the civilian sector.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator for 62 years in 2024. Family-owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 326 restaurant locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com .

About the Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating yearly since 2009 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 200,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit www.navysealfoundation.org .