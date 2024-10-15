Impact Investing Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Grow by $184 Billion by 2030 as Asset Managers Integrate ESG Factors, Developing New Impact Investment Products to Meet Demand

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact Investing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the global impact investing market is driven by several key factors, including increasing demand for sustainable and responsible investment options, growing alignment with global sustainability goals, and the expanding role of institutional investors. One of the primary growth drivers is the rising demand from investors - particularly Millennials and Generation Z - for investment options that generate positive social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

These generations are placing greater emphasis on the social and environmental impact of their investments, and as they inherit wealth and gain influence over investment decisions, they are driving a shift towards impact investing across the financial sector. Asset managers and financial institutions are responding to this demand by developing new impact investment products and integrating ESG factors into their existing investment strategies.



Another significant growth driver is the alignment of impact investing with global sustainability goals, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on climate change. The SDGs provide a comprehensive framework for addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and environmental degradation, and impact investing is increasingly seen as a means of mobilizing private capital to support the achievement of these goals.

As governments, businesses, and civil society organizations intensify their efforts to address these challenges, impact investing is playing a pivotal role in financing sustainable development initiatives and scaling innovative solutions. The growing alignment with global sustainability goals is encouraging investors to adopt impact investment strategies that target specific SDGs and contribute to broader societal and environmental outcomes.



The expanding role of institutional investors is also supporting the growth of the impact investing market. Large institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds, are increasingly recognizing the potential of impact investments to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns while supporting their mission and values. Many of these institutions are committing to sustainable investment principles and allocating capital to impact investments as part of their broader ESG strategies.

The rise of stewardship and shareholder engagement practices is further driving institutional participation in impact investing, as investors use their influence to advocate for positive change within portfolio companies. Additionally, the development of impact investment benchmarks and indices is providing institutional investors with tools to measure and compare the performance of impact investments, making it easier to integrate impact into their overall investment frameworks.



Lastly, the growing ecosystem of impact-focused financial products and services is expanding the market's reach and accessibility. The proliferation of green bonds, social bonds, and sustainability-linked financial instruments is providing investors with more opportunities to support projects and enterprises that align with their impact goals.

The rise of blended finance structures, which combine public and private capital to de-risk impact investments and catalyze additional funding, is enabling impact investing to reach underserved markets and support high-impact initiatives that might otherwise struggle to attract private sector investment. As demand from retail and institutional investors continues to grow, and as the ecosystem of impact investing products and services expands, the global impact investing market is expected to witness sustained growth, driven by innovation, increased capital flows, and the collective effort to create a more sustainable and equitable future.



