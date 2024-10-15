Prime Matter Labs Names Four Industry Leaders to New Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Matter Labs (PML), a leading beauty and personal care product development and manufacturing platform, today announced the formation of its first Advisory Board tasked with providing strategy and guidance to the company’s leaders as it continues to drive toward its vision of making contract manufacturing better for brands. Four leaders from across the brand, manufacturing, and technology sectors were specially selected based on their unique expertise and experience to take the inaugural four seats on the Advisory Board.



“In my 20 years working in consumer packaged goods, I’ve had the unique opportunity to build brands, technology, and product development and manufacturing platforms, and have had the good fortune of working with inspirational leaders in each of those industries,” said Aaron Paas, CEO of Prime Matter Labs. “As we enter this next phase of hyper-growth for Prime Matter Labs, we knew it was essential to bring in outside expertise to help take us to the next level. I’m honored that each of these incredible leaders has accepted our invitation to help us flip the industry on its head as we create the best way for brand owners to bring their beauty ideas to market.”

The Prime Matter Labs Advisory Board's inaugural seats will focus on the company’s key focus areas: Quality, Operations, Brand, and Technology. The four board members named include:

Kent Lynde : Kent was named to the Quality Seat and in his role will help guide continuous improvement across the company's quality and regulatory strategies. Kent recently retired after a 36-year career at P&G where he served as Vice President of Corporate Quality Assurance. In this capacity, he was responsible for leading corporate policy, standards and governance, quality auditing of global end-to-end supply chains, ‘Voice of the Consumer’ surveillance, external quality and compliance stakeholder engagement, innovation and operational excellence for industrial microbiology and analytical laboratory global operations, quality training/capability development and digital quality system innovation, capability and operations. Kent brings a level of Quality and Regulatory expertise to PML that is rarely seen outside of Fortune 100 companies.

Ian Kalinosky : Ian was named to the Operations Seat and in his role will help provide strategic input on operational efficiency, growth, and planning. Ian brings more than 30 years of experience in leading and growing manufacturing businesses globally, holding key operational leadership roles at Duracell, P&G, and KDC/One where he retired as President after 10 years of leading the specialty retail division. Ian brings vast experience in acquiring, scaling, and improving operations of all sizes which will be critical in PML's continued growth.

Blake Lyon : Blake was named to the Brand Seat and in his role will help guide Prime Matter Labs in business development, growth, and product innovation strategy. Blake is the Chief Business Officer and Partner at Red Antler , a leading branding and marketing company based in Brooklyn that focuses on launching and relaunching high-growth brands. Blake has led business development efforts for the company for more than 8 years and plays an active role in the venture/startup ecosystem— in 2022, he cofounded Habitat Partners, an early-stage fund that sits separately but alongside Red Antler. Blake brings a wealth of knowledge on the brand ecosystem critical to PML continuing to establish itself as the go-to development and production partner for brands driving market growth.

Tim Falzone : Tim was named to the Technology Seat and in his role will help guide the development and incorporation of new technologies including Prime Matter Labs' proprietary product development and production platform, Element. Tim is a Senior Engineering Manager at Google and a veteran technology leader with more than two decades of experience spanning startups, tech giants, and complex global systems. He has worked with businesses of all sizes from nurturing startups to steering established players and now addressing global technological challenges. Tim brings a unique perspective on the role that software can play in solving the decades-old problems that plague the contract manufacturing industry and make the process so frustrating for most brands. Tim's guidance will help PML continue to lead the market by integrating custom-developed software directly into every internal and customer process.

To learn more about Prime Matter Labs, please visit www.primematterlabs.com . To learn more about PML’s proprietary software platform, please visit www.primematterlabs.com/element .

About Prime Matter Labs

Prime Matter Labs is on a mission to transform beauty and personal care contract manufacturing. Founded in 1983 as Prime Enterprises, and reborn in 2020 as Prime Matter Labs, the PML team has four decades of expertise leading the industry with its product development and production capabilities, formulation expertise, quality and regulatory control, and personalized project management. Over the past four years, PML has grown its capacity, expertise, and impact, scaling to more than 300K square feet of manufacturing and development space across Miami, Los Angeles, and NYC. Its proprietary software platform, Element, is used by all employees and brand partners to provide the most transparent, easily traceable, and quickest-to-market product development process in the industry.

To learn more about Prime Matter Labs, please visit: www.primematterlabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Monogram Capital Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and founded in 2014, Monogram Capital Partners focuses exclusively on investing in high-growth consumer and omnichannel brands and service providers. With approximately $950 million of regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to partner with inspirational founders and talented management teams across the consumer ecosystem. Prime Matter Labs joined Monogram’s portfolio in January 2020. To learn more about Monogram, please visit: www.monogramcapital.com.

