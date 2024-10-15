$107+ Billion Service Robotics Market and Industry Report, 2024-2030: Fierce Competition Among Specialized Service Robot Manufacturers and Industrial Robot Manufacturers

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Service Robotics Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Application (Professional, Personal), End-use (Defense, Field, Medical, Transportation and Logistics, Construction), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global service robotics market is expected to reach USD 107.75 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030. The demand for the global service robotics is anticipated to surpass 18 million units by 2020. The major factor driving the industry is the rising occurrences of supported living and the demand to fight against increasing costs of labor in the developed countries.







The foremost advantage offered by service robotics includes assistance in carrying out those tasks which would otherwise have been tough and risky. Moreover, the ordinary routine tasks can be effortlessly dealt with having a high degree of accuracy with the help of these devices.



The global industry has witnessed a massive growth in the number of companies trying to enter the industry and gain share by evolving and refining their automation techniques. The components involved in the manufacturing these machines include microcontrollers, actuators, manipulators, sensors, and power supply.



Service Robotics Market Report Highlights

The mobile platforms segment held the largest revenue share of 32.9% in 2023. However, the highest revenue generating segment included professional robots. These professional service robots accounted for over 70% of the global market in that year. Professional service robots are further segmented into field, medical, defense, and logistic robots.

The North American region followed Europe and APAC captured 27.6% market share in 2023. The U.S. was the primary revenue generator of North America. This high growth in the region can be attributed to the quick rise in the development of production capacities as well as industrialization. Furthermore, the rapidly growing automotive industry in North America is also projected to drive the demand for the overall industry.

The global service robotics industry is highly branded as there is intense competition between the specialized service robot manufacturers and the industrial robot manufacturers.

The leading players in the Service Robotics market include:

ABB Ltd.

Kuka AG

iRobot Corporation

SoftBank Robotics Holdings

Kongsberg Maritime AS

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

ECA Group

Parrot SA

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $46.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $107.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Service Robotics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Service Robotics Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Service Robotics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Service Robotics Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Professional

4.4. Personal

Chapter 5. Service Robotics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Service Robotics Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Defense

5.4. Field

5.5. Medical

5.6. Transportation and Logistics

5.7. Mobile platforms

5.8. Underwater systems

5.9. Construction

5.10. Others

Chapter 6. Service Robotics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Service Robotics Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

