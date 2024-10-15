South Korea Seafood Market Analysis (2024-2032) by Form, Type, Application & Company - Developments, Strategies, Products & Financials of Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Dongwon Industries, Hansung Enterprise & More

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Seafood Market Forecast Report by Form, Type, Application and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major participants in the South Korea Seafood market includes Atlantic Capes Fisheries Inc, Dongwon Industries, Hansung Enterprise, Lotte Foods, Korea Fisheries Trade Association, Mokpo Fisheries.

Sustainable fishing methods and aquaculture have been fueled by the need for seafood, aiming to strike a balance between environmental preservation and human consumption.

The South Korean market continues to see high demand due to the country's strong cultural love for seafood. Seafood ensures a consistent consumer base, which promotes market growth because it is a staple element in both home cooking and eating out. In addition to influencing everyday consumption habits, traditional cooking techniques support a robust seafood industry that is deeply ingrained in Korean cuisine. This persistent desire for seafood maintains a strong demand, which promotes expansion and innovation in the sector.





Regulation and Assistance from the Government



Through a combination of investments and regulations, the South Korean government plays a vital role in bolstering the seafood industry. Government policies that safeguard marine habitats and guarantee ethical fishing methods are enforced in order to encourage sustainability. This include establishing fishing techniques regulations, quotas, and countermeasures against overfishing. These laws support the long-term survival of the sector and aid in the preservation of fish stocks.



Furthermore, a lot of money is invested in aquaculture with the goal of increasing output and lowering dependency on wild fisheries. Increasing technology, funding research, and modernizing aquaculture methods all help to make seafood farming more sustainable and efficient. Strict criteria are in place to guarantee that seafood products fulfill strict safety and quality standards, and health and safety laws are also a top focus. Seafood safety is ensured by regular inspections, certifications, and traceability standards, which foster customer confidence and promote market expansion.



All things considered, the support provided by the South Korean government through these investments and regulatory frameworks not only helps preserve seafood resources but also improves the industry's growth potential and reputation, in line with global trends toward consumer safety and sustainability.



South Korea Seafood Company News



In September 2023, Dongwon Industries contemplated purchasing HMM, the leading container line in Korea. The business intended to use its own funds to finance the acquisition; it may have done so by listing Starkist Co., its US-based affiliate that sells canned tuna, or by selling affiliate stakes.



Form - Industry is divided into 4 viewpoints:



1. Fresh

2. Frozen

3. Ambient

4. Canned & Processed Seafood



Type - Industry is divided into 4 viewpoints:



1. Fish

2. Crustaceans

3. Molluscs

4. Others



Application - Industry is divided into 3 viewpoints:



1. Retail

2. Institutions

3. Food Service



Company Analysis:



1. Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc.

2. Dongwon Industries

3. Hansung Enterprise

4. Lotte Foods

5. Korea Fisheries Trade Association

6. Mokpo Fisheries

All companies have been covered with 5 viewpoints:



1. Overview

2. Key Persons

3. Recent Development & Strategies

4. Product Portfolio

5. Financial Insight



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered South Korea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wo05zm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment