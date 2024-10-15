Be Merry and Keep Saving with the Coolest Gifts at Five Below





Five Below has everything you need for a fun and affordable holiday season: decor, gifts, and stocking stuffers starting at just $1! Shop popular brands like Hello Kitty, Bluey, Stitch, Disney, Marvel, and Harry Potter, plus BIG DEAL Five Beyond gifts that kids will love

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is bringing the holiday magic to life with a dazzling array of affordable gifts and decor. Whether you're searching for stocking stuffers or show-stopping presents, Five Below has got you covered with savings that are sure to make for a very merry holiday.



Five Below offers an extensive selection of the coolest, most unique gifts and decor that cater to all families and kids, making it easy for gift-givers and recipients to feel confident and loved, while creating those lasting memories. With a large array of gift options, all at budget-friendly prices with convenient shopping options, Five Below offers gifts for every person in your life.

“The holidays are a time to celebrate and reunite with friends and family, but for many, the financial stress that comes with holiday shopping can quickly overshadow the magic of this most wonderful time of the year. That’s why our team at Five Below is thrilled to bring holiday shoppers a tremendous assortment of the coolest gifts at unbeatable low prices," said Ken Bull, President and Interim CEO at Five Below. “Whether you’re looking to decorate and set the stage for festive gatherings or check things off those ever-growing shopping lists, Five Below is your one stop holiday shop bringing all the fun and savings this holiday season.”

This year’s holiday assortment includes the following:

Festive Finds for Every Home – Transform your home into a winter wonderland with Five Below's festive decor. We have everything you need to create a magical holiday with mantel decor for just $3, cool $5 Bluetooth ornament speakers, festive candles for just $1, and of course, don’t forget our $5 Disney advent calendar to help you count down the days to the holiday. Finally, deck your house (and yourself) in pink with Five Below’s cool pink trees, ornaments, stockings, matching pajamas, and t-shirts.

– Shop our HUGE assortment of licensed products like Bluey, Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter, Lilo & Stitch, and Marvel. Also, this season, we’re celebrating Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary with an incredible selection of Hello Kitty t-shirts, bracelets, plushies, inflatables, and beauty finds. Additionally, we’re calling all tech fans! Come check out our high-quality, 7” tablet for just $25 and sound-blasting speakers for all your holiday parties. Five Below’s endless selection of holiday gifts lets you create lasting memories with your loved ones and gives your kids the coolest gifts they want. Stocking Stuffers & Beauty on a Budget – From candy to collectibles starting at just $1, stuff those stockings without lightening your wallet. With delicious treats like hot cocoa bombs and $4 Hershey, Barbie, and Oreo gingerbread houses, this year’s stockings will be quite delicious and unforgettable. In addition, Five Below has the coolest beauty finds like Hello Kitty beauty sets, refreshing body mists, as well as Disney and Sanrio bath sets for just $3 – all to help make those holiday wishes come true. Finally, to top it all off, Five Below is offering a variety of festive gift wraps for just $1 to make all your presents and stocking stuffers extra special.

Cozy Gifts that Always Fit – Five Below has red, green, and reindeer-shaped fun, all starting at $2! Celebrate the most and spend the least with cozy matching pajamas, warm festive socks, and slippers too – all available in fun, decorative styles. Plus, we have tons of licensed and festive holiday t-shirts, and of course, our holiday collection wouldn’t be complete without the one-of-a-kind Elf sweater.

BIG Cool Gifts with Five Beyond – Get ready to WOW the kids this holiday season with Five Below's oversized gifts at undersized prices. From pinball machines and pool tables to mini beauty fridges, we have something for everyone. Shaq Arcade Basketball Game for just $25? Yes! Hello Kitty Remote Control Figure for only $20? Yes! And of course, you can’t miss out on our epic outdoor decor with inflatables of Santa, amazing Christmas ornaments, and giant (almost 4 ft) Nutcracker! Go BIG this holiday by spending less.



To keep the holiday spirit alive, Five Below will unveil exciting, new, and cool products at amazing value with special exclusive doorbusters throughout the holiday season. Customers will be wowed by new gifts hitting our shelves, at $5 or less, plus some exciting big finds from Five Beyond. Starting November 9, trendy items like the must-have Bratz hoodie for just $25 and holiday favorites including a plushy Stitch for only $5, will be available. These festive and fun drops will occur throughout November, including Black Friday, as well as December when it’s time for those great gift purchases. Come shop the cool gifts at Five Below before it’s too late!

With over 1,700 stores across the U.S., it’s easy to shop Five Below’s massive selection of holiday gifts and essentials at unbeatable prices. Plus, with convenient buy-online-pick-up-in-store and home delivery options, Five Below takes the stress out of holiday shopping.

In addition, to help spread the holiday cheer, Five Below is joining forces with the U.S. Marine Corps and Toys for Tots for the 15th consecutive year, helping to ensure that children across the country have gifts to open and smiles to share this holiday season. Customers can support millions of children across the country by donating in-person at a Five Below store or online at fivebelow.com.

Finally, Five Below is actively hiring 25,000+ seasonal hires across stores and ShipCenters to ensure stores are stocked and ready for the busy holiday season. Five Below offers competitive wages, great benefits, a flexible work environment, and opportunities to build a career. Interested candidates can apply in-person at their local store or online here.

To learn more about Five Below’s holiday collection and to find your nearest store, visit fivebelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has more than 1,700 stores in 44 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X @fivebelow.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/318b104b-5fd4-4f43-bb74-07b9f19f9d56