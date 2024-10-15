KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products Inc. for the Third Quarter of 2024

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX:KPT), which holds an interest in Kruger Products Inc., will release the financial results for KPT and Kruger Products Inc. for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 before the market opens. KPT will hold its conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Information

Via telephone: 1-888-510-2154 or 437-900-0527

Via internet: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 20, 2024 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 96818.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 20, 2024.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.7% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

François Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

905-812-6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

Doris Grbic

Director, Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

905-813-5063

IR@krugerproducts.ca

