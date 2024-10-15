HashiConf 2024 brings community and customers together to do cloud right with best practices for cloud infrastructure automation

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure Cloud™ Company, is hosting its annual flagship conference, HashiConf, beginning today in Boston. More than 1,400 in-person attendees and 5,000 virtual viewers will join HashiConf to learn about new product announcements supporting enterprises as they scale their platform teams with comprehensive Infrastructure (ILM) and Security (SLM) Lifecycle Management. These new capabilities address Day 0 concerns related to launching enterprise cloud programs and adopting automation workflows like infrastructure as code (IaC) and identity-based access control, through Day 2+ concerns related to standardization, optimization, security, and compliance.

With ILM and SLM on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP), enterprises can use shared services that bridge silos across infrastructure, security, and development teams, helping reduce technology costs, mitigate security concerns, and ship new applications faster. Today’s announcements build on over 10 years of work with more than 4,700 customers, and further enhance their ability to tackle the ongoing challenges of delivering successful cloud programs.

Infrastructure Lifecycle Management

Infrastructure Lifecycle Management uses infrastructure as code workflows and capabilities to build, deploy, and manage the full lifecycle of cloud infrastructure. ILM product announcements cover HashiCorp Terraform, Packer, Nomad, and Waypoint, including:

HCP Terraform Stacks (public beta) helps users coordinate, deploy, and manage interdependent Terraform configurations within IaC workflows and eliminates the need to manually track and manage cross-configuration dependencies.

(public beta) helps users coordinate, deploy, and manage interdependent Terraform configurations within IaC workflows and eliminates the need to manually track and manage cross-configuration dependencies. Terraform migrate (public beta) automates the migration of common DIY workflows from Terraform Community Edition to HCP Terraform or Terraform Enterprise.

(public beta) automates the migration of common DIY workflows from Terraform Community Edition to HCP Terraform or Terraform Enterprise. HCP Waypoint (generally available) is an internal developer portal with announcements for templates to codify golden patterns for Day 0 provisioning, add-ons for Day 1 updates, and actions (public beta) to manage Day N operations.

(generally available) is an internal developer portal with announcements for templates to codify golden patterns for Day 0 provisioning, add-ons for Day 1 updates, and actions (public beta) to manage Day N operations. Nomad GPU enhancements in 1.9 (generally available) adds advanced GPU scheduling to support demanding AI workloads. This includes support for multi-tenant workloads sharing GPUs to maximize utilization and resource quotas to efficiently broker access to shared resources.

Security Lifecycle Management

Security Lifecycle Management uses identity-based security workflows and capabilities to protect, inspect, and connect the full lifecycle of secrets and data. SLM product announcements cover HashiCorp Vault, Boundary, and Consul, including:

HCP Vault Secrets adds new lifecycle management features, including auto-rotation (generally available), dynamic secrets (public beta), and dynamic cloud credentials for HCP Terraform (public beta) to support secrets lifecycle management for enterprises.

adds new lifecycle management features, including auto-rotation (generally available), dynamic secrets (public beta), and dynamic cloud credentials for HCP Terraform (public beta) to support secrets lifecycle management for enterprises. HCP Vault Radar (public beta) provides secret scanning and adds new features for unmanaged secrets prevention, hybrid agents, and guidance for remediation of a leaked secret.

(public beta) provides secret scanning and adds new features for unmanaged secrets prevention, hybrid agents, and guidance for remediation of a leaked secret. Boundary transparent sessions (public beta) let authorized remote users securely connect to privileged resources without adding friction for end users.

(public beta) let authorized remote users securely connect to privileged resources without adding friction for end users. Vault 1.18 (generally available) brings additional hardening for high-scale and high-throughput workloads. Additionally, enhanced PKI support for protocols like CMPv2 enables workloads such as 5G networks to automatically retrieve and rotate certificates.

(generally available) brings additional hardening for high-scale and high-throughput workloads. Additionally, enhanced PKI support for protocols like CMPv2 enables workloads such as 5G networks to automatically retrieve and rotate certificates. Consul DNS views in 1.20 (generally available) allow secure and transparent service discovery between applications that are running on shared infrastructure using DNS. This makes it easier for application and service owners to migrate their applications from single-tenant clusters to a shared multi-tenant environment.



HashiConf 2024 has five content tracks, with keynotes, sessions for practitioners, and sessions for business decision makers. In-person attendees can participate in HashiCorp Learn Labs focused on new product enhancements, as well as sit for a HashiCorp Cloud Engineer certification test for Terraform, Vault, or Consul. HashiConf sessions feature talks from leading global enterprises, including:

The Hartford accelerated its time to market by streamlining its cloud journey with HashiCorp products for faster deployment and improved agility.

accelerated its time to market by streamlining its cloud journey with HashiCorp products for faster deployment and improved agility. Canva enhanced security and scalability by using dynamic secrets to manage third-party Kubernetes applications more efficiently, reducing operational complexity.

enhanced security and scalability by using dynamic secrets to manage third-party Kubernetes applications more efficiently, reducing operational complexity. Adobe achieved greater scalability and resilience by using a cell architecture to scale Vault Enterprise, ensuring secure, high-availability environments for its global operations.

achieved greater scalability and resilience by using a cell architecture to scale Vault Enterprise, ensuring secure, high-availability environments for its global operations. Skechers USA simplified its cloud provisioning processes with the combined power of HCP Terraform and ServiceNow, increasing operational efficiency and reducing manual efforts.

simplified its cloud provisioning processes with the combined power of HCP Terraform and ServiceNow, increasing operational efficiency and reducing manual efforts. Toyota scaled cloud onboarding across global teams by using HCP Terraform and AWS Control Tower Account Factory for Terraform (AFT) for faster cloud adoption and more streamlined infrastructure management.

scaled cloud onboarding across global teams by using HCP Terraform and AWS Control Tower Account Factory for Terraform (AFT) for faster cloud adoption and more streamlined infrastructure management. Clover achieved more efficient and flexible deployments with Nomad, implementing rainbow deployments to support rapid and reliable application updates.

achieved more efficient and flexible deployments with Nomad, implementing rainbow deployments to support rapid and reliable application updates. Duke Energy will discuss its approach to Infrastructure Lifecycle Management in a fireside chat as part of the Day 1 (Oct. 15) keynote.

will discuss its approach to Infrastructure Lifecycle Management in a fireside chat as part of the Day 1 (Oct. 15) keynote. SAP will share insights from its deployment of Security Lifecycle Management practices in a fireside chat as part of the Day 2 (Oct. 16) keynote.

"I’m excited to welcome our community to HashiConf 2024, where we’re unveiling new features and capabilities that respond to our customers’ need for Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management as they scale their cloud environments,” said Armon Dadgar, CTO and Co-Founder, HashiCorp. “With Terraform Stacks, we’re reimagining infrastructure as code, making it easier to build and deploy the same infrastructure multiple times, across multiple environments, regions, landing zones, or accounts within a cloud provider. And with new features across Vault and Boundary, we’re bringing important management capabilities to our security portfolio, including auto-rotation, dynamic secrets, and secret scanning to provide full lifecycle management for security.”

“As organizations advance their cloud strategies, managing the complete application lifecycle is critical. While IaC has enabled enterprises to deploy applications quickly, the challenge now lies in managing and optimizing cloud environments at scale,” said Jevin Jensen, Research Vice President, Intelligent CloudOps and Edge, IDC. “HashiCorp’s platform approach to Infrastructure Lifecycle Management (ILM) helps organizations streamline their cloud operations and improve governance across diverse application landscapes, regions, and landing zones. This ensures security, cost efficiency, and agility throughout their cloud journey.”

For more information and detailed coverage of all Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management announcements at HashiConf 2024, please visit the HashiCorp blog .

About HashiConf

HashiConf is HashiCorp’s global cloud conference, featuring 2+ days of conversations on the future of cloud automation with product announcements, technical sessions, hands-on labs, certifications, social events, and more. HashiConf 2024 is sponsored by AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Akamai, Carahsoft, Coder, Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, River Point Technology, TeraSky, Wiz, Atyeti, and Checkly. To register for a free virtual pass to HashiConf — with access to a dedicated platform to view the live streamed keynotes, educational content, and live chat with online attendees, as well as access to all virtual sessions on demand after the event — visit the conference website .

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure Cloud™ Company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com .

