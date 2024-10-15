Banzai Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with Banzai’s management team to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight that Banzai is consolidating mission-critical, sub-scale marketing technology (MarTech) products to build a data-driven platform of solutions that seamlessly integrate out of the box. The company’s award-winning products capitalize on economies of scale and complementary customer bases to maximize cross-selling opportunities and grow recurring revenue.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President at MZ North America, along with Directors Larry Holub and Brooks Hamilton, will advise Banzai's investor relations team in all facets of investor relations including, but not limited to, the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Chris Tyson commented: “The MarTech market continues to expand, with Banzai’s total available market expected to grow to $39.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%, according to the Winterberry Group. At the same time, companies and marketers are struggling with the explosion of SaaS vendors. According to a Netskope Cloud Report, enterprises use an average of over 120 marketing tools for their daily operations, leading to disjointed customer experiences and messy data. Customer data specifically remains a challenge for marketers, with 70% of marketing analytics consumers agreeing that access to unified customer data is a major barrier to the success of marketing analytics as reported in a 2022 Gartner® Marketing Data and Analytics Survey. With AI continuing to eat away at marketing, companies need to deliver more growth with less resources, and solutions that integrate seamlessly. Banzai gives marketers the data, analytics, and integrated applications they need to win. With over 11,000 MarTech vendors, Banzai has established a clear acquisition strategy with well-defined evaluation and success criteria to capitalize on a major consolidation opportunity in the industry. Banzai’s M&A strategy, taken together with its recurring revenue model, high profit margins, and significant operating leverage combined with rapid growth, presents an exciting story to share with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors.”

Brooks Hamilton added: “Customers including Cisco, Sprinklr, Globe Life Insurance, and LoanDepot praise Banzai’s award-winning products for their user-friendly interfaces and powerful features that get content in front of target audiences. Its AI-driven Reach solution identifies ideal customer profiles (ICP) from a database of over 379 million verified contacts and deploys multi-channel outbound campaigns directly to them. Demio is the top webinar and virtual event platform for marketers, built with powerful engagement features designed to elevate audience interactions and transform webinars into interactive experiences. Building on this success, Banzai is developing and acquiring mission-critical MarTech solutions across three functions, to create a family of seamlessly integrated solutions for customers. Banzai’s acquisition evaluation playbook is focused on growth and profitability profile, and strategic cross-sale potential. Successful new integrations will provide customer retention, expansion, efficiency, and growth.”

“Our ability to leverage deep analytics and insights to drive marketing decisions has led to the addition of 1,434 customers through August 2024,” said Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai. “This includes 981 new customers and 453 reactivating customers, highlighting our strong organic growth and customer loyalty. Customer adoption has been driven by improvements to both our Demio product and our customer acquisition efficiency. We currently serve nearly 3,000 customers, presenting a great opportunity for continued expansion of our customer base as we execute our planned acquisition strategy and seek new opportunities for inorganic expansion.

“We have taken key steps very recently to improve our overall financial position having entered into restructuring agreements totaling $28.8 million in reduced and restructuring liabilities, with participation from company insiders. In tandem with the $5 million private placement that we recently closed, we are well positioned to execute on our growth initiatives. We look forward to working with the team at MZ Group to communicate our exciting product releases, business milestones and other announcements in the weeks and months ahead,” concluded Davy.

For more information on Banzai, please visit www.banzai.io . To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to BNZI@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About MZ

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us .

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

