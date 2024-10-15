Payment Gateways Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $86.9 Billion by 2030 from $30 Billion in 2023 - Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Services Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Gateways - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Payment Gateways was estimated at US$30.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$86.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The payment gateway market is experiencing a significant transformation driven by advancements in technology, which are enabling faster, more secure, and frictionless transactions for businesses and consumers alike. Payment gateways act as intermediaries between merchants and financial institutions, securely processing online transactions and ensuring the safety of sensitive data such as credit card details. The rise of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain is further enhancing the capabilities of payment gateways, particularly in fraud detection and real-time analytics.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Payment Gateway Market?



The growth in the payment gateway market is driven by several factors directly related to technological advancements, evolving consumer behavior, and the expansion of digital commerce. One of the primary drivers is the growing adoption of mobile payments and the increasing preference for contactless transactions, which is pushing businesses to adopt payment gateways that offer digital wallet integration and mobile-friendly solutions.

Additionally, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and the need for secure, seamless payment processing across multiple platforms are driving demand for versatile payment gateways that can support diverse payment methods, currencies, and cross-border transactions. Technological advancements in AI and ML are enhancing fraud detection and prevention capabilities, enabling payment gateways to identify and mitigate potential risks in real time, which is essential in today's cybersecurity-conscious environment. Regulatory frameworks such as PSD2 in Europe and PCI DSS globally are further compelling businesses to adopt compliant payment gateways that meet strict security and data protection standards.

Moreover, the rise of subscription-based services, digital goods, and the gig economy is fueling demand for payment gateways that offer recurring billing and automated payment processing features. As businesses and consumers increasingly move towards digital and mobile-first payment ecosystems, the payment gateway market is set to continue its rapid growth trajectory, driven by innovation, compliance, and consumer demand for seamless payment experiences.

Why Are E-Commerce and Digital Platforms Driving the Payment Gateway Market?



The rapid growth of e-commerce and digital platforms is one of the most significant drivers of the payment gateway market. As businesses increasingly shift to online models, the demand for seamless and secure payment solutions is rising. E-commerce platforms rely heavily on payment gateways to process transactions, manage payment data, and provide a smooth checkout experience for customers. With the surge in global online shopping, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are now expanding beyond borders, further increasing the demand for payment gateways that support multi-currency processing, cross-border payments, and international compliance.

The integration of payment gateways into popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento allows merchants to offer multiple payment options, including credit cards, digital wallets, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, catering to diverse consumer preferences. As digital commerce continues to grow, the need for efficient and versatile payment gateways will remain a crucial factor for businesses looking to streamline their payment processes and expand globally.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hosted Payment Gateway segment, which is expected to reach US$46.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.9%. The Non-hosted Payment Gateway segment is also set to grow at 17.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.8% CAGR to reach $23.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 99Bill Corporation, Alipay, Amazon Payments, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global





