Mimecast Appoints Technology Executive Amol Kulkarni to its Board of Directors

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a leading global Human Risk Management platform, today announced the appointment of Amol Kulkarni to its Board of Directors effective October 1, 2024.



Kulkarni is a long-time, esteemed technology executive and advisor who spent more than 20 years at industry giants Microsoft and most recently, CrowdStrike, where he served as chief product and engineering officer. During Kulkarni’s tenure the organization grew from under $10M in annual recurring revenue to $3B. In addition to his appointment to Mimecast’s board, Kulkarni is a senior advisor at Permira and serves on the board of directors at Dynatrace and JumpCloud.

“Amol’s expertise and leadership has been a driving force behind the explosive growth of many global technology organizations. His counsel will be invaluable to Mimecast, and I couldn’t be prouder to count him among our board members,” said Mimecast CEO Marc van Zadelhoff. “We’ve entered a new era at Mimecast and Amol’s experience leading product innovation and implementation will make an indelible impact on our strategy to forge the future of Human Risk Management.”

“I join the Mimecast Board of Directors with tremendous enthusiasm,” said Kulkarni. “The company has a history of innovation in cybersecurity and has made incredible strides at a rapid pace toward preventing the vulnerabilities that occur at the intersection of humans and technology. Between the launch of its connected Human Risk Management platform and three strategic acquisitions, Elevate, Code42 and Aware, Mimecast is helping to solve complex problems and setting standards of excellence in its approach to innovation in critical areas like artificial intelligence. I’m excited to work with the executive team to build on the company’s strong foundation, adding critical capabilities to its platform and further increasing its leadership position.”

Kulkarni earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pune, a Master of Technology in Energy Systems Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington.

To learn more about Mimecast visit here.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a leading AI-powered, API-enabled connected Human Risk Management platform, purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight that enables decisive action and empowers businesses to protect their collaborative environments, safeguard their critical data and actively engage employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 45,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape. From insider risk to external threats, with Mimecast customers get more. More visibility. More insight. More agility. More security.

Mimecast and the Mimecast logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Tim Hamilton

Principal Public Relations Manager

+1 603-918-6757

thamilton@mimecast.com

General inquiries

press@mimecast.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/179d6304-292e-47e1-ab19-bfa049874a99