NYC Footy Introduces MIA Footy in South Florida

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NYC Footy, the largest amateur soccer league in America, announces the official launch of the organization’s South Florida league, MIA Footy. The new amateur soccer league aims to bring the same level of gamesmanship, competition, camaraderie and fun to the Miami area that NYC Footy is known for in its hometown of New York City. Registration for MIA Footy is available at www.MIAFooty.com .



MIA Footy will bring the coed amateur soccer fun that NYC Footy has established in New York since 2010 to the South Florida community beginning this fall. Leagues will be offered from beginner to intermediate to advanced levels of play, but always with the overriding goal of creating a competitive and inclusive environment. Players have the opportunity to sign-up and meet new people as part of a team, as well as sign-up with their friends to take on others. Corporate teams are also invited to register and use amateur soccer as a culture building tool for the workplace. Regardless of skill level, number of friends or fitness level, MIA Footy will provide all soccer enthusiasts the opportunity to get on the pitch and play the beautiful game.

“We can’t wait to bring competitive and community-building soccer to South Florida,” said NYC Footy Founder Tarek Pertew. “As interest in soccer continues to grow in the U.S., specifically in the lead-up to the next FIFA(r) World Cup, we’re seeing tremendous growth in the number of adults - some who have played their entire lives, and many of whom have never played before - looking to join a team. Obviously, Miami has been a hotbed of soccer excitement over the past few years with David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF bringing Lionel Messi to the MLS. With all of that energy and enthusiasm around the sport, we’re looking forward to giving adult players of all ages and skill levels a chance to get out, make friends, have fun, and enjoy this beautiful game that unites us all.”

MIA Footy leagues will start on November 3 in Henderson Park located in Little Havana and Soccer Town in Pembroke Pines; games will begin at Soccer Cage Downtown in Wynwood on November 7.

MIA Footy registration will be open to adults ages 18+ via the new MIA Footy website: www.MIAFooty.com .

About NYC Footy

NYC Footy, the largest adult soccer league in the U.S., is exclusively mixed gender, and operates beginner thru advanced leagues throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. NYC Footy also hosts two of New York's largest tournaments, the Governor's Cup and The Footy Fest. Through their Ted Lasso Code of Conduct, created in partnership with Women in Soccer, NYC Footy leads in efforts that promote inclusion and kindness on and off the field. For more information, visit www.nycfooty.com.