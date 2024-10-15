White River Bancshares Co. Earns a Record $2.74 million, or $1.12 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q24; Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased substantially to $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $639,000, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $1.85 million, or $0.81 per diluted share. In the first nine months of 2024, net income increased to $5.10 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared to $1.76 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023. All financial results are unaudited. All per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split issued September 4, 2024.

“Our third quarter produced record financial results, with net income and earnings per share increasing significantly compared to the year ago quarter,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our bankers achieved these quarterly earnings through strong net interest income generation and net interest margin expansion, augmented with the $12.46 million private placement of common shares that we completed in the prior quarter. The additional capital is already helping support our strategic growth plans and contributing to our bottom line. We plan to build on this earnings momentum over the next several years, as we have the right leadership team, infrastructure and technology in place to continue to optimize our operations.”

“We continue to focus on building out our deposit franchise to fund new loan activity,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Total deposits increased 2.2% during the quarter and 12.1% year-over-year. While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest bearing accounts remained strong. They accounted for 21.2% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 37.6% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. We see significant opportunities for growing non-interest bearing deposits in the coming quarters as we continue to attract new customers to the Bank.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2024 increased substantially to $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $639,000, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income increased 30.1% to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 43 basis points to 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.89% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.91%, compared to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.33%, compared to 3.25% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a $325,000 provision in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net loans increased 8.9% to $977.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $897.2 million at September 30, 2023.
  • There were zero nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased $111.8 million, or 12.1%, to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $923.9 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, and CDs under $250,000) represent 74.10% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.48%, Tier 1 ratio of 12.25%, and Leverage ratio of 10.11% for the Bank at September 30, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $39.15 at September 30, 2024, compared to $36.81 a year ago.
  • On August 30, 2024, the Company paid an annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024. The annual dividend was adjusted from $1.00 per share to $0.50 cents per share to reflect the two-for-one stock split issued September 4, 2024.

Income Statement

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company generated a ROAA of 0.91% and a ROAE of 11.33%, compared to 0.63% and 8.26%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024 and 0.24% and 3.25%, respectively, in the third quarter a year ago.

“Our NIM expanded seven basis points during the third quarter of 2024, as higher asset yields more than offset the modest increase in funding costs,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate our NIM will continue to expand for the remainder of 2024 if interest rates remain at current levels or continue to decline.” The Company’s NIM was 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024, and expanded 43 basis points compared to 2.89% in the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months of 2024, the NIM expanded 18 basis points to 3.18%, compared to 3.00% in the first nine months of 2023.

Net interest income increased 30.1% to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased 34.0% to $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, from $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months of 2024, net interest income increased 19.8% to $26.5 million, compared to $22.1 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Noninterest income increased 22.0% to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 11.0% to $996,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $897,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The Company acquired a wealth management division in July 2023, which continues to generate noninterest income and fuel operating results. Secondary market fee income increased to $244,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $71,000 in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest income increased 28.2% to $5.5 million, compared to $4.3 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Noninterest expense was $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, as expenses are starting to normalize following the market expansion over the past few years. The Company anticipates further expense stabilization over the next several quarters. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest expense increased 4.4% to $24.6 million, compared to $23.6 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 11.8% to $1.216 billion at September 30, 2024, from $1.087 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased modestly compared to $1.211 billion at June 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $32.3 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $127.6 million at September 30, 2024, from $97.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 8.9% to $977.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $897.2 million a year ago, and decreased slightly compared to $982.3 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 12.1% to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $923.9 million a year ago and increased 2.2% compared to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased 6.0% compared to a year ago while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 16.1% compared to a year ago.

FHLB advances decreased to $26.7 million at September 30, 2024, from $37.9 million at September 30, 2023, and $54.3 million at June 30, 2024. Largely due to the capital raise, total stockholders’ equity increased to $97.2 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $75.3 million at September 30, 2023, and $92.0 million at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $39.15 at September 30, 2024, compared to $36.81 at September 30, 2023, and $37.01 at June 30, 2024.

Credit Quality

Due to pristine credit quality, net loan recoveries, and muted loan growth, the Company recorded a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024. This compared to a $432,000 provision in the second quarter of 2024, and a $325,000 provision in the third quarter of 2023.

There were zero nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. This compared to nonperforming loans of $32,000 at June 30, 2024, and $125,000 at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans represented 0.00% of total loans at September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, and 0.01% of total loans a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $12.2 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, and $10.9 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. “We continue to closely monitor our portfolio mix, growth, and local and national conditions to maintain the appropriate allowance for credit losses,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Net loan recoveries were $19,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $111,000 in the second quarter of 2024, and net loan recoveries of $5,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.48%, a Tier 1 ratio of 12.25%, and a Leverage ratio of 10.11% for the Bank at September 30, 2024.

Recent Developments

James Baird, Senior Vice President & Controller, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer until such time a search for a permanent replacement has been completed. Edward P. Riendeau resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective September 18, 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company opened its second Banco Sí, location in downtown Springdale, and celebrated a public launch and grand opening during the third quarter of 2024. The Company also moved the Jonesboro location to its permanent home in Downtown Jonesboro in September, with a grand opening celebration planned for October 24, 2024.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $412,000 in August 2024, with an average of 83 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $464,000, with an average of 96 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 7.18% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 12.63% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 9.34% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 3.75%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 5.23% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 9.82%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 3.61% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 8.83%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.99% from 2024 through 2029, and the median household income is projected to increase by 9.57%.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
       
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents $41,716,400  $49,495,763  $32,312,380 
Investment securities  127,611,833   115,526,915   97,523,688 
Loans held for sale  1,840,634   997,907   562,500 
Loans  989,199,456   994,754,063   908,174,628 
Allowance for credit losses  (12,203,483)  (12,434,130)  (10,928,878)
Net loans  976,995,973   982,319,933   897,245,750 
Premises and equipment, net  35,808,779   30,442,837   29,425,104 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  807,497   777,606   - 
Accrued interest receivable  5,273,311   5,433,391   3,928,509 
Bank owned life insurance  9,697,136   9,614,851   9,374,336 
Deferred income taxes  3,678,102   4,788,942   5,628,076 
Other investments  8,442,859   8,094,125   7,151,204 
Intangible assets, net  1,856,277   1,909,313   2,068,423 
Other assets  2,025,863   1,733,790   2,170,842 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,215,754,664  $1,211,135,373  $1,087,390,812 
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits:      
Demand and non-interest-bearing $219,590,080  $233,230,007  $233,500,987 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  389,760,755   348,391,562   335,602,053 
Time deposits  426,391,052   432,248,979   354,828,320 
Total deposits  1,035,741,887   1,013,870,548   923,931,360 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  26,741,342   54,314,495   37,932,481 
Notes payable  26,107,279   26,090,002   26,303,355 
Operating lease liability  20,980,470   15,930,503   16,521,696 
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments  1,433,000   1,433,000   1,558,000 
Accrued interest payable  2,676,428   2,714,687   2,062,419 
Other liabilities  4,855,916   4,745,292   3,803,220 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,118,536,322   1,119,098,527   1,012,112,531 
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock (1)  24,698   24,698   20,168 
Surplus (1)  102,557,371   102,457,705   90,325,731 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  255,449   (2,484,500)  (4,412,565)
Treasury stock, at cost  (1,138,736)  (1,132,905)  (929,517)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,480,440)  (6,828,152)  (9,725,536)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  97,218,342   92,036,846   75,278,281 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,215,754,664  $1,211,135,373  $1,087,390,812 
       
 (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
  in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
   2024   2024   2023 
       
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans, including fees $16,329,569  $15,763,452  $12,381,749 
Investment securities  1,079,376   1,083,415   706,441 
Federal funds sold and other  365,012   162,250   175,691 
Total interest income  17,773,957   17,009,117   13,263,881 
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits  7,580,319   7,106,512   5,202,219 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  354,480   448,263   399,306 
Notes payable  396,900   398,017   398,017 
Federal funds purchased and other  12,152   21,787   14,302 
Total interest expense  8,343,851   7,974,579   6,013,844 
NET INTEREST INCOME  9,430,106   9,034,538   7,250,037 
Provision for credit losses  (250,000)  432,000   325,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 9,680,106   8,602,538   6,925,037 
       
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Service charges and fees on deposits  164,982   154,816   151,016 
Wealth management fee income  995,784   1,065,553   896,768 
Secondary market fee income  244,063   113,926   70,960 
Bank owned-life insurance income  82,285   80,478   81,682 
Gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  70   326   - 
Other  497,002   527,064   425,791 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  1,984,186   1,942,163   1,626,217 
       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and benefits  4,950,030   4,784,556   4,507,559 
Occupancy and equipment  1,005,927   936,818   968,060 
Data processing  718,976   704,080   833,755 
Marketing and business development  445,286   473,618   444,957 
Professional services  687,679   617,890   604,962 
Amortization of other intangible assets  53,036   53,037   53,036 
Other  400,942   494,203   414,613 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  8,261,876   8,064,202   7,826,942 
       
Income before income taxes  3,402,416   2,480,499   724,312 
Income tax provision  662,467   631,462   84,885 
NET INCOME $2,739,949  $1,849,037  $639,427 
       
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Basic (1) $1.12  $0.81  $0.32 
Diluted (1) $1.12  $0.81  $0.32 
       
  (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
  in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.


 
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
      
   Nine Months Ended
   September 30,
    2024   2023 
      
INTEREST INCOME     
Loans, including fees  $47,087,943  $34,357,109 
Investment securities   3,091,831   2,115,340 
Federal funds sold and other   623,416   884,037 
Total Interest Income   50,803,190   37,356,486 
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits   21,671,624   12,433,746 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,323,062   1,556,488 
Notes payable   1,192,934   1,188,741 
Federal funds purchased and other   112,199   47,727 
Total interest expense   24,299,819   15,226,702 
NET INTEREST INCOME   26,503,371   22,129,784 
Provision for credit losses   830,000   700,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   25,673,371   21,429,784 
      
NON-INTEREST INCOME     
Service charges and fees on deposits   470,147   448,493 
Wealth management fee income   2,906,843   2,052,718 
Secondary market fee income   415,053   278,694 
Bank owned life insurance income   242,644   240,012 
Gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   1,446   - 
Other   1,473,321   1,279,291 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   5,509,454   4,299,208 
      
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries and benefits   14,734,119   14,260,082 
Occupancy and equipment   2,870,869   2,810,621 
Data processing   2,213,625   2,237,196 
Marketing and business development   1,382,601   1,442,126 
Professional services   1,975,436   1,590,152 
Amortization of intangible asset   159,109   53,036 
Other   1,298,981   1,197,719 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   24,634,740   23,590,932 
      
Income before income taxes   6,548,085   2,138,060 
Income tax provision   1,449,871   380,591 
NET INCOME  $5,098,214  $1,757,469 
      
EARNINGS PER SHARE     
Basic (1)  $2.28  $0.88 
Diluted (1)  $2.28  $0.88 
      
    (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
   in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.
      


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
         
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
  Three Months Ended Year ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, December 31,
   2024   2024   2023   2023 
         
FOR THE PERIOD        
Net income $2,739,949  $1,849,037  $639,427  $2,545,119 
Net income before taxes  3,402,416   2,480,499   724,312   3,145,566 
Dividends declared per share (1)  -   0.50   -   0.50 
         
         
PERIOD END BALANCE        
Total assets $1,215,754,664  $1,211,135,373  $1,087,390,812  $1,133,055,741 
Total investments  127,611,833   115,526,915   97,523,688   114,550,592 
Total loans, net  976,995,973   982,319,933   897,245,750   941,224,131 
Allowance for credit losses  (12,203,483)  (12,434,131)  (10,928,875)  (11,443,904)
Total deposits  1,035,741,887   1,013,870,548   923,931,360   959,193,285 
Stockholders' equity  97,218,342   92,036,846   75,278,281   79,548,823 
         
         
RATIO ANALYSIS        
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.91%  0.63%  0.24%  0.24%
Return on average equity (annualized)  11.33%  8.26%  3.25%  3.24%
Net loans/Deposits  94.33%  96.89%  97.11%  98.13%
Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets  8.00%  7.60%  6.92%  7.02%
Net loan losses/Total loans  -0.00%  0.01%  -0.00%  0.01%
Uninsured & unpledged deposits  29.71%  31.21%  32.92%  31.47%
         
         
PER SHARE DATA        
Shares outstanding (1)  2,435,597   2,435,700   1,989,192   1,999,630 
Weighted average shares outstanding (1)  2,435,637   2,291,316   1,991,348   1,991,302 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 2,435,637   2,291,316   1,991,446   1,991,406 
Basic earnings (1) $1.12  $0.81  $0.32  $1.28 
Diluted earnings (1)  1.12   0.81   0.32   1.28 
Book value (1)  39.92   37.79   37.84   40.11 
Tangible book value (1)  39.15   37.01   36.81   39.09 
         
         
ASSET QUALITY        
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(19,353) $110,968  $(5,087) $111,721 
Classified assets  1,048,301   1,090,758   910,428   1,623,558 
Nonperforming loans  -   32,054   124,672   1,153,852 
Nonperforming assets  807,497   809,660   124,672   1,355,702 
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.00%  0.00%  0.01%  0.12%
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets  0.00%  0.00%  0.01%  0.10%
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.07%  0.07%  0.01%  0.12%
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans  1.23%  1.25%  1.20%  1.20%
         
         
         
  (1) Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected  
  in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.  
     


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,
   2024   2024   2023 
  Average   Average Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
                   
Interest-earning assets:                  
Federal funds sold and other $27,017,413  $365,012   5.37% $11,798,448  $162,250   5.53% $13,590,719  $175,691   5.13%
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)  121,374,599   1,023,136   3.35%  114,427,481   941,900   3.31%  97,533,797   655,527   2.67%
Loans receivable  974,934,024   16,329,569   6.66%  973,396,880   15,763,452   6.51%  879,512,966   12,381,749   5.59%
Total interest-earning assets  1,123,326,036  $17,717,717   6.27%  1,099,622,809  $16,867,602   6.17%  990,637,482  $13,212,967   5.29%
Noninterest-earning assets  75,357,245       74,503,352       69,694,536     
Total assets $1,198,683,281      $1,174,126,161      $1,060,332,018     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $800,328,274  $7,580,319   3.77% $770,303,642  $7,106,512   3.71% $666,059,040  $5,202,219   3.10%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  32,559,233   366,632   4.48%  40,440,625   470,050   4.67%  38,935,770   413,608   4.21%
Notes payable  26,101,145   396,900   6.05%  26,340,304   398,017   6.08%  26,297,283   398,017   6.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  858,988,652  $8,343,851   3.86%  837,084,571  $7,974,579   3.83%  731,292,093  $6,013,844   3.26%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  243,528,526       246,986,630       250,898,403     
Total liabilities  1,102,517,178       1,084,071,201       982,190,496     
Stockholders' equity  96,166,103       90,054,960       78,141,522     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,198,683,281      $1,174,126,161      $1,060,332,018     
Net interest-earning assets $264,337,384      $262,538,238      $259,345,389     
Net interest spread   $9,373,866   2.41%   $8,893,023   2.34%   $7,199,123   2.03%
Net interest margin      3.32%      3.25%      2.89%
                   
  (1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.)  
                   


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
             
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2024   2023 
  Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
             
Interest-earning assets:            
Federal funds sold and other $15,761,077  $623,416   5.28% $24,149,380  $884,037   4.89%
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)  116,764,427   2,865,922   3.28%  97,174,554   1,904,152   2.62%
Loans receivable  969,732,106   47,087,943   6.49%  855,273,124   34,357,109   5.37%
Total interest-earning assets  1,102,257,610  $50,577,281   6.13%  976,597,058  $37,145,298   5.09%
Noninterest-earning assets  73,533,851       66,728,595     
Total assets $1,175,791,461      $1,043,325,653     
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits $777,925,899  $21,671,624   3.72% $636,537,671  $12,433,746   2.61%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  41,217,976   1,435,261   4.65%  48,391,715   1,604,215   4.43%
Notes payable  26,257,231   1,192,934   6.07%  25,726,819   1,188,741   6.18%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  845,401,106  $24,299,819   3.84%  710,656,205  $15,226,702   2.86%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  241,236,752       253,860,618     
Total liabilities  1,086,637,858       964,516,823     
Stockholders' equity  89,153,603       78,808,830     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,175,791,461      $1,043,325,653     
Net interest-earning assets $256,856,504      $265,940,853     
Net interest spread   $26,277,462   2.29%   $21,918,596   2.22%
Net interest margin      3.18%      3.00%
             
  (1) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.)
             


