Avetta and Energy Worldnet Forge Partnership to Transform Operator Qualification Compliance Management in the Oil and Gas Industry

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, announced a strategic partnership with Energy Worldnet (EWN), an industry benchmark in training and compliance solutions for the energy sector. This collaboration will combine EWN's Operator Qualification (OQ) management features and the Avetta One platform, delivering a streamlined solution for midstream operators to enhance worker safety and meet regulatory OQ compliance requirements.



Managing contractor qualifications can be a significant administrative burden, particularly for clients under Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) regulations. The oil and gas industry has long awaited a solution to eliminate data consistency issues between OQ providers and compliance software, which often slows a client's ability to respond to PHMSA audits. This newly announced partnership addresses this need by providing a seamless approach to managing contractor OQ compliance alongside existing prequalification, business, financial, and cyber risk assessments, ensuring adherence and oversight of critical safety standards in pipeline operations.

"Integrating EWN's OQ data with Avetta One Worker Management equips pipeline operators with a single platform to oversee both safety and OQ requirements efficiently," said Taylor Allis, CPO of Avetta. "Pipeline operator qualification gets complicated with changing requirements, but EWN and Avetta offer a streamlined solution that improves training, transparency, and traceability, simplifying operations and PHMSA audits."

"We're excited to partner with Avetta to enhance compliance in the energy sector," said Coleman Sterling, EWN's CEO. "This integration aligns with EWN's commitment to delivering cutting-edge tools that streamline OQ processes, ensuring safety and regulatory compliance. Together, we're driving operational excellence across the industry."

Additional benefits include improved compliance tracking for regulatory audits, data synchronization to ensure contractor OQ compliance information is current and accurate, and a comprehensive view of contractor compliance, workforce safety, and OQ compliance for clients managing active pipeline operations. Data will also be available on Avetta's Mobile Solution, allowing contractors to view compliance information onsite.

"We are thrilled about Avetta's partnership with EWN, as it opens up new pathways for streamlined OQ solutions, empowering teams to ensure compliance and boost operational efficiency," said Sean Kelly, Director of Environmental, Health, Safety and Compliance at Producers Midstream. "With the addition of the Safety Maturity Index (SMI), an even more robust and streamlined contractor/supplier solution, we're fueling a future where safety and excellence go hand in hand."

For more information, please visit https://www.avetta.com/operator-qualifications.

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. We offer the world's largest supply chain risk management network for hiring clients in our network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency, and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high-tech, manufacturing, mining, and telecom.

Energy Worldnet, Inc. is a leading provider of training and compliance solutions for the energy industry. EWN's comprehensive training solutions include online and classroom training, competency assessments, and compliance management tools. Learn more about EWN's comprehensive offerings at https://www.ewn.com.

