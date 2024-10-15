Magic Compass Prime Showcased IB Program at iFX Asia 2024 in Bangkok!

Port-Louis, Mauritius, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 16 to 18, Magic Compass Prime participated in iFX Asia 2024 in Bangkok. As a prominent event in Asia for financial companies, trading experts, and brokers, iFX Asia 2024 brought together over 3,500 attendees from 1,600+ companies. Magic Compass Prime was honored to be a part of this major gathering, where we showcased our advanced trading solutions and introduced our Introducing Broker (IB) program.





Located at Booth No. 113, our exhibit was full of energy, attracting many industry professionals. We presented our cutting-edge trading platform and social copy trading solutions, emphasizing our competitive advantages—over 200 popular trading instruments, leverage up to 1:1000, zero commissions, and low spreads—all designed to help our clients maximize profits at lower costs. Additionally, our 24/7 multilingual customer support and multiple payment solutions were highlighted to ensure a seamless trading experience. Attendees also explored how our MAM copy trading system enables clients to diversify strategies and increase returns.

We took the opportunity to connect with both existing and prospective IB partners, showcasing our competitive IB reward program. This program allows partners to earn ongoing revenue from the trading activity of their referred clients without any initial investment. Albert Li, Head of Business at Magic Compass Prime, shared, “Our IB program is a core part of our business. It offers a highly appealing seven-level reward structure based on net deposits and trading volume. As partners advance through the levels, they unlock benefits such as spread rebates of up to $75 per lot and cash bonuses of up to $500,000.”

Throughout the event, we emphasized our commitment to providing IB partners with the essential tools and resources needed for success, including advanced marketing tools and comprehensive educational materials. The response from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing strong interest in joining our IB program and collaborating for mutual growth.

The three-day iFX Asia 2024 was an incredibly rewarding experience for Magic Compass Prime. It was a pleasure to connect with so many dedicated partners, investors, and industry professionals. We are excited to continue building partnerships, enhancing our offerings, and driving success for both our partners and clients across Southeast Asia and beyond.





About Magic Compass Prime

Magic Compass Prime is a subsidiary of Magic Compass Group, founded in 2006, with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and other locations. Magic Compass Group is committed to delivering innovative trading solutions and exceptional client service. Magic Compass Prime upholds the highest standards of transparency, security, and cutting-edge technology, empowering traders and partners to shape the future of trading in global financial markets.

Website: www.mc-prime.com/en